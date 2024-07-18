VesselBot's Continuous Maritime Emissions Monitoring Reveals Key Port Efficiency Insights

VesselBot Port Emissions Report cover VesselBot logo

VesselBot's report reveals key port efficiency insights to reduce Scope 3 emissions and optimize supply chains.

ATHENS, GREECE, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VesselBot, a leading maritime technology company, released a groundbreaking report titled "Analyzing Maritime Emissions: Insights from Marine Traffic Patterns in Key Ports." This report, the latest in VesselBot's ongoing series of emissions reports, delves deep into the often-overlooked Scope 3 transportation emissions, providing crucial insights for companies striving to reduce their environmental impact and optimize supply chains.

The report examines CO2 emissions across six major global ports: Rotterdam, Singapore, Long Beach, Piraeus, Shanghai, and Houston, using VesselBot's unique primary data approach.

Key Findings:

• Singapore's port operations are 2.4 times more efficient than Shanghai's in CO2 emissions per container, highlighting significant potential for emissions reduction through operational improvements.

• Port congestion directly correlates with increased Scope 3 emissions, with Shanghai's peak congestion of 23 vessels at anchorage contributing to higher overall emissions compared to Singapore's 13.

• Lower cargo volume doesn't necessarily equate to better environmental performance, emphasizing the need for nuanced, data-driven sustainability strategies.

Transforming Supply Chain Sustainability

VesselBot's use of primary data goes beyond mere reporting, offering tangible benefits to companies grappling with Scope 3 emissions in their supply chains.

Constantine Komodromos, CEO of VesselBot, stated, "Our primary data approach not only provides unprecedented accuracy in transportation emissions reporting, but also unlocks significant cost-saving opportunities. By leveraging VesselBot’s accurate primary data, companies can optimize carrier networks, make informed carrier selections, reduce empty miles, and dramatically improve operational efficiencies."

The findings of this report have significant implications for port authorities, shipping companies, and policymakers. By highlighting the complex relationship between port efficiency, congestion, and emissions, the report paves the way for more effective, data-driven strategies to reduce the environmental impact of maritime trade.

About VesselBot

VesselBot is a pioneering technology company that brings transparency to Scope 3 transportation emissions with its Greenhouse Gas Emissions Monitoring System. With its deep logistics market expertise, VesselBot enables companies to calculate their carbon footprint accurately and efficiently, facilitating compliance with ESG regulations and helping to optimize carrier networks and improve operational efficiencies while reducing GHG transportation emissions. VesselBot provides high-accuracy, primary, and modeled data for all supply chain transportation modes (vessels, airplanes, trains, and trucks).