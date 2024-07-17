Four Fujifilm Products Win PRINTING United Alliance 2024 Pinnacle Product Awards

HANOVER PARK, Ill., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Communication Division, announced today that its FUJIFILM J PRESS 750HS, FUJIFILM REVORIA PRESS PC1120, and FUJIFILM ACUITYTM ULTRA HYBRID LED presses and its FUJIFILM REVORIA XMF PressReady digital production workflow have earned PRINTING United Alliance’s 2024 Pinnacle Awards in the Digital Press and Technology categories, respectively.

Open to all PRINTING United Alliance supplier members, the Pinnacle Product Award competition evaluates products that are available for sale in 2024. A highly qualified panel of judges across the printing industry evaluated the annual contest’s 160+ entries in 58 categories spanning analog, digital, output, and non-output technologies.

“Building off the 2023 Pinnacle Award wins for two of our J PRESS products, we’re excited and proud to have been recognized again by the PRINTING United Alliance for our J PRESS products and also products from our REVORIA and ACUITY lines as well,” said Hidetoshi “Toshi” Kino, general manager, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Communication Division. “With one of our software solutions also recognized this year, Fujifilm’s commitment to continuous innovation in print remains evident. We’re continuing to develop products not only with the finished printed piece in mind, but also the print service providers who seek and deserve the latest in print quality and efficiency.”

Output devices are judged by measuring press generated color charts and then comparing them to industry specifications. As part of the PRINTING United Alliance Pinnacle Awards’ evaluation process, Fujifilm provided prints that were output utilizing Fujifilm’s patented COLORPATH Sync Cloud Color Management Solutions. The COLORPATH Sync system's unique optimization technology, along with Fujifilm’s new Brand Color Optimization technology optimizes the output by iterating color profiles over a number of press runs, enabling optimal performance and output from the press.

More about Fujifilm’s winning products

The FUJIFILM J PRESS 750HS press is the first digital press platform to offer a practical digital alternative that maximizes the capabilities of offset and toner printing to produce a broad range of options for print service providers. J PRESS 750HS utilizes advanced, ultra-high-density and high-precision SAMBA printheads and aqueous pigment VIVIDIA ink to produce high-speed output of 5,400 sheets per hour. The J PRESS 750HS features the highest productivity available for a sheetfed inkjet press – 1.5 times faster than the prior model, J PRESS 750S. Flexible mode options, designed to increase efficiency, include high-quality mode (3,600 sph) and high-performance mode (5,400 sph).

The FUJIFILM REVORIA PRESS PC1120 is an inline, 6-color, high-end digital toner press. The PC1120 can utilize up to 2 specialty colors inline, and with the addition of specialty colors, it can easily achieve specific spot colors, including difficult ones to reproduce. In addition to specialty applications, PC1120 is suited to commercial printing and specialty applications including synthetics and heavy weight substrates up to 400gsm.

The FUJIFILM ACUITY ULTRA HYBRID LED press is designed with specialist inks to support near photographic quality printing of a huge range of applications at high speeds. Using Fujifilm’s high-performance Uvijet ink, the ACUITY ULTRA HYBRID LED is among the most versatile and flexible platforms on the market, with features including its modular six-color system (whose scalable design allows printing in CMYK with the option to add light colors and white inks at a later date), a linear motor head carriage drive that eliminates vibration while printing, integrated media load and unload tables to encourage easy media positioning, and an intelligent vacuum control system that ensures excellent media hold down, while maintaining consistent media transport, to ensure high print quality.

FUJIFILM REVORIA XMF PressReady is a print workflow software used to receive, preflight, impose, group, sort and deliver ‘Press Ready’ jobs to digital presses using automated production flows, to increase efficiencies, reduce production costs, and allow press operators to focus on the physical operation of their presses. XMF PressReady is Fujifilm's primary print-on-demand (POD) workflow, supporting a wide range of print automation applications across all of Fujifilm’s high end production digital press systems, and any other vendor POD device driven by a Fiery Digital Front End (DFE). It creates automated production flows based on preconfigured rules and processes and provides the link between job onboarding (MIS and W2P) and production.



