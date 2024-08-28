Chicago Cosmetic Surgeon Urges People to Save Money on Expensive Cosmetic Surgery by Going Local

Dr. Sam Speron strongly advocates for a paradigm shift in the market, over the glitz of location in a sector that is often influenced by exorbitant price tags.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Sam Speron, one of the most reputable names in Chicago Cosmetic Surgery, strongly advocates for a paradigm shift in the market, valuing local cosmetic surgeons over the glitz of location in a sector that is often influenced by prominent addresses and exorbitant price tags. In the face of the trend toward outrageous expenditures associated with cosmetic surgery in big cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and downtown Chicago, Dr. Speron stresses that famed zip codes and high prices do not always translate into better quality."Patients are frequently misled into equating the costliness of a location with the quality of service, which is a misconception we aim to correct," says Dr. Speron. “ Today, common people pay up to $200k for a facelift and overpay at expensive locations in New York, Los Angeles, and downtown Chicago. They should focus on the Surgeon and the results they provide, and the location of where they're getting their surgery. And for that focus, they should hire us.”With minimal downtime and scars, the clinic's novel small neck lift may be completed in just a few minutes under local anesthetic and provides noticeable cosmetic changes. This surgery is one of a range of choices designed to meet the demands of different types of patients. Other possibilities include the tiny scar lateral neck lift for those who want little invasiveness and the full scar neck lift for those who want more significant alterations. There are 8 surgical options for the neck alone as well as 7 nonsurgical options. Choices matter."Our clinic’s philosophy revolves around customizing our procedures to fit the individual needs of our patients," says Dr. Speron. “What works for one patient might not work for another. Some people want minimal downtime, some people are very sensitive to the location and length of a scar. All of these matter.”Chicago Cosmetic Surgery urges prospective patients to consider the significant, long-term advantages of selecting a surgeon based on experience and track record rather than being seduced by posh locales. The choice is simple. "Select a surgeon for their track record of success, not the prestige of their clinic’s location," suggests Dr. Speron.For more information about Dr. Speron’s techniques and Chicago Cosmetic Surgery , please visitMedia ContactCompany name: Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SCContact person: Sam SperonEmail: info@prplastic.comPhone: 847.696.9900Website: www.prplastic.com City: ChicagoState: ILCountry: USA

