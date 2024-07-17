Submit Release
Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.06667 for each Preferred share ($0.800 annualized). Distributions are payable August 9, 2024 to shareholders on record as at July 31, 2024. 

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.05 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.76 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $19.81 per unit. 

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc. 

Distribution Details
   
Class A Share (LFE) $0.10000
   
Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.06667
   
Record Date:  July 31, 2024
   
Payable Date:  August 9, 2024


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.lifesplit.com info@quadravest.com 


