Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.06667 for each Preferred share ($0.800 annualized). Distributions are payable August 9, 2024 to shareholders on record as at July 31, 2024.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.05 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.76 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $19.81 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details Class A Share (LFE) $0.10000 Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.06667 Record Date: July 31, 2024 Payable Date: August 9, 2024



