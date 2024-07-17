Baffle Announces Data Security for Multi-tenant Applications on AWS

New capabilities enable security team to secure application on databases and S3 object storage with one control mechanism

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle , the easiest way to protect sensitive data, today announced new capabilities designed to secure multi-tenant applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS). With Baffle, AWS customers are now able to secure data in databases as well as S3 object storage with simplicity and ease by protecting each tenant within the multi-tenant application.

Multi-tenancy requires isolation for each tenant for both the database and the object store. SaaS providers using AWS aren’t able to provide tenant-level isolation with a relational database service (RDS) or Aurora database while S3 object stores potentially provide this capability through AWS Server-side Encryption for encrypting each tenant’s files in a S3 bucket, but key management is left to the SaaS provider.

Baffle now provides a solution for multi-tenant encryption for the relational database service (RDS) and Aurora database instances and integrates Baffle’s key management capabilities with AWS server-side encryption to cover S3 object stores. This eliminates the complexity of key management for multi-tenant isolation by streamlining and automating the process, giving customers a single key that controls all their data in AWS for the SaaS provider.

“For AWS customers, managing data security is a significant challenge. Baffle strives to make it easy for customers to secure the data regardless of database configuration. Multi-tenant applications present a unique challenge requiring separate logic to manage each tenant’s key and data in the S3 object store and the database,” said Ameesh Divatia, co-founder and CEO of Baffle. “Our new capabilities eliminate these complexities, making data security for multi-tenant applications on AWS straightforward and efficient.”

AWS customers using Baffle can now benefit from:

Reduced cost to implement and manage multi-tenant security - Customers save time and as a result, money spent on management with a single control mechanism

- Customers save time and as a result, money spent on management with a single control mechanism Decreased data security risk - Customers’ data is secure and protected by Baffle’s cryptographic technology solution

- Customers’ data is secure and protected by Baffle’s cryptographic technology solution Increased ability to customize and scale - With a simple security solution, customers can focus on the configuration that works best rather than how to secure the data



According to a Baffle customer that drove this requirement, “Implementing multi-tenant data security for our applications has been complex and takes a lot of time and effort from our application development and security teams. With Baffle, we no longer need to manage individual tenant keys, greatly reducing our time and costs to provide comprehensive multi-tenant data security.”

Baffle is the easiest way to protect regulated data in the cloud, whether it is at rest, in use, or in transit. Baffle delivers an enterprise-class data security platform that secures data stores for applications and GenAI with “no code” changes. The solution supports masking, tokenization, and encryption with role-based access control at the logical database, column-, row-, or field level.

For additional information about Baffle, please visit: https://baffle.io/

About Baffle

Baffle is the easiest way to protect sensitive data. We are the only security platform that cryptographically protects the data itself as it’s created, used, and shared across cloud-native data stores that feed analytics, applications, and AI. Baffle’s no-code solution masks, tokenizes, and encrypts data without application changes or impacting the user experience. With Baffle, enterprises easily meet compliance controls and security mandates and reduce the effort and cost of protecting sensitive information to eliminate the impact of data breaches. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Venture, ServiceNow Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures.

Follow Baffle on LinkedIn .