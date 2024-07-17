Malt Beverage Market Set to total USD 17,465.6 Million by 2034 on the Back of Thriving Party Culture| Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing consumer preference for organic malt beverages, as well as an increase in health-conscious consumers, are two key factors driving malt beverage market expansion. The market for malt beverages is expanding due to factors such as rising demand for ready-to-eat foods, improvements in customized malt beverages, emergence of hybridized and crossover products, growing emphasis on health and well-being, and rising demand for healthy drinks.

NEWARK, Del, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The malt beverage market is estimated to be valued at USD 7,375.6 million in 2024. By 2034, it is forecast that the market value will have hit USD 17,465.6 million, progressing at a CAGR of 9%



The surge in disposable income among the global working population is driving a dynamic shift in party culture. This trend has significantly boosted demand for bars, restaurants, and alcohol distributors, with malt beverages emerging as a favorite among partygoers and bar patrons. The increasing frequency of dining out, social gatherings, and celebrations is creating substantial growth opportunities for the malt beverage industry.

Notably, a considerable number of beer enthusiasts are moving away from mainstream flavors in search of unique and distinctive craft beer formulations. This shift has led to a rise in establishments offering craft beer, presenting significant growth prospects, particularly for smaller-scale operations.

The benefits extend beyond the alcoholic beverage sector. A growing number of consumers who appreciate the taste of malted beverages but prefer non-alcoholic options are driving demand for non-alcoholic versions. Industry projections estimate that by 2033, non-alcoholic beer sales will surpass USD 45 billion. As a result, malt beverage manufacturers are increasingly focusing on expanding their non-alcoholic product lines.

The malt beverage industry is embracing the organic trend that is gaining traction across the beverage sector. To meet the rising demand for natural products, manufacturers are producing organic malt drinks.

Urbanization is further expanding the market scope for malt beverages. Countries like China and India are experiencing significant urban migration, leading to increased demand for bars, eateries, and beer shops. This mass movement to urban areas is driving higher consumption and demand for malt beverages.

What are the Key Attributes that Drive the Malt Beverage Market?

Demand for malted beverages is fueled by population growth, urbanization, rising disposable income, and changes in consumption patterns. Other factors that contribute to the malt beverage market growth include a fast-paced lifestyle and a high standard of living and escalating the malt beverage market adoption trends.

The rising popularity of ready-to-eat products, the consistent enhancement of customised malt beverage, the rise of hybridized and crossover product alternatives, the increasing focus on health and well-being, and the demand for malt beverage along with healthy drinks are the driving factors fueling the malt beverage market growth.

Raising awareness about the benefits of malt-based products through various promotional programmes, as well as the introduction of new product variants, are some of the key drivers assisting malt beverage market development sooner rather than later.

Key Takeaways from the Malt Beverage Market

The malt beverage market is anticipated to total USD 7,375.6 million in 2024.

Conventional malt beverages continue to rule in the nature segment, with an anticipated share of 89.9% in 2024.

Energy drinks have emerged as the top product type, with an expected share of 26.5% in 2024.

Italy is set to record a CAGR of 10.6% over the coming decade.

Malt beverage demand is forecast to progress at a CAGR of 10.3% in Spain.

The market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 9.1% in the United Kingdom.

What are the Scopes of the Malt Beverage Market?

Malt beverage market manufacturers in the shipment are focusing on the production of exquisite flavor with cutting-edge packaging of malt beverages in transit of quality mark and production. Due to consumers welcome the introduction of new beverages, prominent malt beverage market players are attempting to capitalize on this malt beverage market opportunity.

Increased R&D activities by major players for the development of new innovative products and the addition of novel products to their portfolios by existing as well as new entrants are expected to create revenue malt beverage market opportunities as well as malt beverage market key trends and opportunities for players in the malt beverages market in the coming years.

The increasing merger and acquisition activity among major and minor local players is expected to support target malt beverage market growth.

“The malt beverage industry is poised for robust growth, fueled by rising disposable incomes, evolving consumer preferences, and the ongoing trend towards urbanization. Industry stakeholders are well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities, ensuring a thriving future for the sector.” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?

The market competition is fairly intense, with smaller companies giving more than a fair fight to industry giants. Companies are trying to build their presence online in order to expand demand. Some of the prominent companies in the market are Danone SA and Nestle SA.

Recent Developments in the Malt Beverage Market

February 2024 saw the launch of the Bruichladdich Eighteen and Bruichladdich Thirty single malts from Rémy Cointreau.



Leading Malt Beverage Brands

Anheuser-Busch Malt Beverages

Asahi Breweries Malt Beverages

Bavaria Brewery Malt Beverages

Ceres Brewery Malt Beverages

Fayrouz

Molson Coors

Moussy

Guinness Nigeria Malt Beverages

Nestle SA

Suntory International Corporation

What is the Regional Analysis of the Malt Beverage Market?

France meets a large portion of Europe's demand for malt beverage, due to the presence of a slew of consumers and manufacturers in the country. With increasing consumer density, the country's potential is expected to increase over the long run having a malt beverage market share of 35.2%.

Asia Pacific is the most important in the malt beverage market, followed by Europe. Taiwan is currently in second place in terms of demand for malt beverage, owing to the country's high consumption rates impacting malt beverage market adoption trends.

With an increasing number of consumers demanding organic beverages and manufacturers of baby food and beverages using organic cereals, it is safe to say that malt beverage market trends are on the rise and have been growing exponentially surging the malt beverage market future trends.

Organic drinks, including malt drink, are expected to grow in sales of malt beverage. Due to the ubiquity of these beverages, manufacturers of malt beverage the sales of malt beverage have been compelled to introduce novel beverages, particularly with a variety of flavours, in order to capitalise on the growing customer preference for intriguing flavours.

Furthermore, the medical benefits of malt have prompted malt beverage market producers in the shipment to introduce malt-based energy and health drinks hence boosting the malt beverage market size.

Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/malt-beverages-market

