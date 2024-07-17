Reliance Global Group Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirements

LAKEWOOD, N.J., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”), announced that the Company received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market on July 16, 2024, indicating that Reliance had regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2).

Mr. Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO of Reliance, commented, "We are pleased to have regained compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. Maintaining our Nasdaq listing is crucial, and this achievement is fundamental as we continue to make strides in growing the Company and enhancing shareholder value, which positions the Company for continued long-term success.”

"We remain heavily focused on executing on our strategic initiatives, including closing on our pending acquisition of Spetner Associates and seeking out additional accretive acquisition opportunities. Our team continues to make great progress with our OneFirm initiative, as has been previously announced, and we remain dedicated to delivering exceptional results through an enhanced robust and resilient organization, which will drive our growth in revenues, earnings, cash flows and shareholder value."

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) an InsurTech pioneer, is working to transform the traditional insurance agency model by combining artificial intelligence (AI) with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy includes the organic expansion of its current portfolio of agencies owned in addition to the growth of 5MinuteInsure.com , its online business-to-consumer platform that utilizes artificial intelligence and data mining, to provide competitive insurance quotes within 5 minutes, and RELI Exchange , its B2B InsurTech platform and agency partner network for insurance agents and agencies, designed to give independent agents an entire suite of business development tools and the ability to effectively compete with national agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/ .

