On Heels of Family Forward NC Certification, Aeroflow Health Will Employ a Record 900 in Coming Months

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health announced today that it has made its 850th hire and will be 900-strong by year’s end. The announcement comes shortly after Aeroflow announced its Family Forward NC Certification. The certification speaks to Aeroflow Health’s enhanced pro-family and pro-child policies. These policies include improvements regarding paid leave and wages, accommodations for pregnant or breastfeeding workers, as well as a wide variety of additional health and wellness benefits.



“At Aeroflow, we are dedicated to patient access and have worked to build a company that approaches healthcare delivery in a way patients should be accustomed to throughout our industry. Aeroflow Health leverages patient familiarity with online experiences, allowing them to shop for what they need. This is coupled with expert support, access to education, and use of the latest technology,” said Aeroflow founder and CEO Casey Hite. “Our employees all share in our commitment to being partners with our patients and we work hard to provide the best working environment and cultural experience possible. Our values, ethos, and commitment to both patients and people is tantamount to our success.”

Aeroflow Health has demonstrated that its core principles, rooted in exceptional patient care and treating employees well can lead to remarkable success. Aeroflow’s 2024 revenue is expected to exceed $600 million this year. Capping off last year’s results was that Aeroflow had served more than a million patients.

Mr. Hite added, “Aeroflow is nothing without our people and we look forward to continuing on this trajectory.”



About Aeroflow Health :

Founded in 2001, Aeroflow Health is a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services. With a steadfast commitment to empowering patients and improving their understanding of benefits, Aeroflow Health provides a curated experience for every individual and group. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, Aeroflow Health is dedicated to enhancing health outcomes and closing care gaps, ensuring that patients receive the care they deserve. Aeroflow’s commitment to accessible healthcare has resulted in partnerships with over 1000 different insurance plans, solidifying its reputation as a trusted healthcare companion, and making quality healthcare more accessible to all. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .

