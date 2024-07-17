Transparent Energy Introduces Strategic Advisory Board

Energy, Procurement, and Sustainability Legends Derek Ashbaugh, Meg Carey, and Len DeCandia Bring Decades of Award-Winning Expertise, Industry and Customer Relationships, and Big-Company Acumen to Transparent Energy as It Expands Further into the Fortune 500

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparent Energy, the national leader in auction-based energy procurement for renewable energy, traditional power, and natural gas, today introduced the members of its inaugural Strategic Advisory Board: Derek Ashbaugh, former Managing Director, Global Trading and Origination at BP; Meg Carey, energy procurement and sustainability entrepreneur and consultant who founded MC Energy; and Len DeCandia, former Chief Procurement Officer of Johnson & Johnson. The three bring to Transparent Energy more than 70 years of combined senior executive experience, with complementary expertise in carbon tracking, procurement, renewables, risk management, supply chain management, sustainability, and retail and wholesale energy markets.



“As energy – its cost, complexity, and environmental impact – continues to grow in strategic importance, especially for large energy users, and as our company, now in its 15th year, continues to scale to meet the enormous opportunity posed by AI and the energy transition, the addition of Derek, Meg, and Len – true titans of industry – to our Strategic Advisory Board marks a major milestone in our company’s development and positions us for years of future growth and market leadership,” said Paul Shagawat, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Transparent Energy.

Meet the Board

Derek Ashbaugh: A 20+ year veteran of global energy products and services leader BP, Derek lived and led teams in the U.S., Europe, and Asia as a Managing Director of Global Trading and Origination. An expert in wholesale energy markets, energy trading, and renewables, including a suite of new technologies, Derek’s experience managing complex portfolios, joint ventures, strategic operations, and energy-transition investments for a Fortune 25 energy company makes him a perfect addition to Transparent Energy’s Strategic Advisory Board.

“After decades in the rapidly evolving dynamics of global energy markets, I greatly appreciate what Transparent Energy brings to the energy-procurement space: a unique process-driven approach enhanced by technology and a deeply knowledgeable team dedicated to the needs of customers,” said Ashbaugh. “I look forward to helping the company further hone its industry-leading processes, identify and introduce promising prospects and projects, and capitalize on the massive opportunity ahead of it.”

Meg Carey: Known as a trailblazer in energy procurement and carbon tracking, Meg earned a patent for her breakthrough energy and environmental reporting system, and founded and ran MC Energy before merging the company with real estate software leader Yardi. As a leader in the field, Meg knows the ins-and-outs of the energy procurement and sustainability spaces and how to meet the strategic objectives of Fortune 500 customers and large REITs.

“As a fellow mover in the energy and sustainability space, I admire Transparent Energy’s focus on meeting the needs of its customers – delivering value over hype,” said Carey. “As the worlds of energy and sustainability become increasingly intertwined, Transparent Energy’s ability to translate sustainability plans into meaningful, executable actions will become even more valuable to the Fortune 500, and I look forward to helping the company gain market share as the energy transition fully unfolds.”

Len DeCandia: Len’s 40-year career, 25 in Chief Supply Chain Officer and Chief Procurement Officer roles, spanned four Fortune 200 companies. Most recently at Johnson & Johnson, he led an award-winning generational organizational transformation of the procurement function, moving from a decentralized model to a globally integrated, agile operating model optimized through digital technology. The effort earned him Chief Procurement Officer of the Year honors. Len knows what drives Fortune 500 procurement decisions and looks forward to translating these insights into many new and productive relationships for Transparent Energy.

“Procurement at the Fortune 500 level is focused on combining systems-driven efficiencies with advanced risk-management strategies,” said DeCandia. “Transparent Energy delivers both in a very elegant package as it helps large energy users source the energy they need to reliably and cost-effectively power their operations and reach their sustainability targets. This company delivers a world-class service, and I look forward to helping it reach the right people, with the right messages, at the world’s largest energy users.”

