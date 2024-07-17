Collective Liquidity hires former JP Morgan Chase executive as Chief Investment Officer

Ankit Misra joins Collective to oversee their funds’ investments

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Liquidity , the first exchange fund for securities of venture-backed private companies, announced that Ankit Misra, Executive Director of Strategic Investments at JP Morgan Chase, has joined the firm as their Chief Investment Officer (CIO).



As CIO, Misra will work with Collective’s Investment Committee to oversee all aspects of portfolio construction and investment management. Misra will also manage the ongoing development of Collective’s proprietary valuation technology, which Collective leverages to price the securities of hundreds of venture-backed private companies in real-time. Finally, Misra will assist with capital formation from family offices and institutional investors seeking a liquid, diversified access point to the venture asset class.

Misra has 15 years of experience investing in technology companies through multiple market cycles. Most recently at JP Morgan Chase, Misra was responsible for strategic equity investments focusing on fintech and enterprise technology companies. Prior to this, Misra gained foundational investment experience at Blackstone Private Equity and research and analysis skills at McKinsey & Company.

“I am delighted to be joining Collective as the company scales its platform to the next level,” said Misra. “Their unique liquidity, tax optimization, diversification and other wealth management solutions for employees are much needed in the venture ecosystem. Equally importantly, their funds provide institutional investors access to a diversified portfolio of high-quality venture assets.”

“We couldn’t be happier to have Ankit coming on board,” said Greg Brogger, Collective’s CEO. “Ankit has precisely the experience and skill set needed to manage and scale our investment program and accelerate our growth.”

ABOUT COLLECTIVE LIQUIDITY

Collective Liquidity provides unicorn employees with the financial tools and products they need to effectively manage their wealth. Collective’s wealth management solutions enable diversification, liquidity and wealth creation over the long-term, generating dramatically better financial outcomes for employees. Collective’s funds also serve family offices and institutional investors seeking unique access to the late-stage venture asset class.

Media contact: Adam Pratt - adam@collectiveliquidity.com

LinkedIn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbfdcfb9-18c8-44c3-a630-34efaa9c5243