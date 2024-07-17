The Middle East Meat Market to Reach USD 34.32 billion & Achieve CAGR of 4.4% by 2030
The Middle East Meat Market size was valued at USD 29.21 billion in 2023 & is projected to reach USD 34.32 billion by 2030.NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middle East Meat Market size was valued at USD 29.21 billion in 2023 & is projected to reach USD 34.32 billion by 2030. The market is also estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30.
Dynamics Impelling the Growth of the Middle East Meat Market
• Increasing Establishment of Restaurants & Hotels – Recently, a surge in the construction of restaurants, hotels, cafes, and several other food places has been observed, which is eventually affecting the Meat Market across the Middle East. The individuals in the region are more into aesthetic & high-quality food experiences & also have high incomes, pushing the development of several eating places. Hence, with the growing increment in the establishment of hotels, restaurants, etc., across Saudi Arabia, Oman, and other countries, the demand for meat & meat products has increased.
• Cultural & Religious Factors – In the Middle Eastern region the consumption of meat is high rooted in the dietary habits of the individuals residing there. Also, there is a high demand for halal meat due to the presence of a high percentage of Muslims, hence resulting in driving the Meat Market growth.
Key Companies Operating in the Middle East Meat Market:
• BRF SA
• Siniora Food Industries
• Sunbulah Group
• Tanmiah Food Company
• Al Ain Farms
• Al Islami Foods
• Americana Foods Inc
• Qatar Meat Production Company
• Najmat Taiba Foodstuff LLC
• Tyson Foods Inc
• NH Foods Ltd
• JM Foods LLC
• others
Recent Developments by the Leading Companies
• July 2022: BRF Sadia introduced its new plant, 'Al Joody,' in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, which aids in improving its monthly production capacity to 1,200 tons of food. This plays an essential role in the expansion and growth of the poultry industry locally.
• July 2022: Tyson Foods and Tanmiah of Saudi Arabia inscribed a strategic agreement. This collaboration would accelerate Tyson Foods’ and Tanmiah’s growth and yield substantial value in the short- and long-term.
The Middle East Meat Market Segmentation
• By Product Type (Beef, Mutton, Poultry, Seafood, and Others)
• By Form (Fresh, Frozen, Canned, and Processed)
• By Distribution Channel (Online & Offline)
• By Country (The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Rest of the Middle East)
Based on Form:
• Fresh
• Frozen
• Canned
• Processed
The Frozen Meat segment captures the largest share of the Middle East Meat Market owing to its long shelf life and easy availability at any online or offline stores. Frozen meat can be easily cooked & is a ready-to-eat kind of food item, hence is highly preferred by the working population with busy schedules.
By Region:
• The UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• Qatar
• Turkey
• Israel
• Kuwait
• Bahrain
• Oman
• Egypt
• Rest of the Middle East
Owing to the strong economic growth & high disposable income, the UAE is predicted to account for the maximum share of the Middle East Meat Market during 2024-30. Also, the need for meat & meat products is driven by individuals who are looking forward to premium quality & label-friendly meat & meat products, like clean-label & non-GMO. This, in turn, drives the UAE Meat Market.
The Middle East Meat Market Trend
Increasing Rate of Vegan & Vegetarian Population – Nowadays, many people are shifting towards a vegan diet and are transitioning their interest from meat products to plant-based products. This, in turn, is creating a challenge for the Middle East Meat Market. Moreover, concerns related to food safety in meat products are limiting their wide consumption, as it is observed that many foodborne illnesses and microbial infestation incidents occurred due to the consumption of meat or meat products
