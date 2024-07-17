Lilium Reaffirms 2026 Target for First Customer Deliveries and Provides Additional Detail on Testing Program

First aircraft (Lilium Jet MSN 1) to be used exclusively for ground testing starting in a few weeks

Second aircraft (Lilium Jet MSN 2) to be used for first manned flight in early 2025, will start ground testing in the fall, soon after MSN 1

Three aircraft in production by year-end

Full structural aircraft for static tests available in fall

Engineering simulator developed by FlightSafety International to be delivered early 2025

Lilium prepares operational support with Flight Crew Training Simulator and Lilium POWER-ON, its support and services organization

MUNICH, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM), a leading electric aircraft manufacturer and pioneer in Regional Air Mobility (RAM), today confirmed its delivery schedule allowing first customer deliveries in 2026 and provided additional program details. This confirmation is based on a recent program review that considered the testing and validation requirements needed prior to first manned flight, which is now scheduled for early 2025, and the readiness of its support organization and training devices for its customers.

Lilium is currently building the first two aircraft at its production facility in Gauting, south of Munich, Germany. The company has been working with FlightSafety International on an engineering simulator which will be delivered early next year. The simulator will be used to support the type certification program.

Lilium Jet MSN 2, now scheduled to perform the first manned flight in early 2025, is being assembled with its fuselage, landing gear, wing, canard, and electric harnesses. This change, driven by the delivery of certain parts of flight-testing equipment, component parts of the aircraft, and software, is due to the indirect effects of the ongoing industry-wide supply chain constraints. This shift has no material impact on customer deliveries, program planning, or total program costs. Assembly of MSN 3 will start later this year and the aircraft will join the certification flight test campaign in 2025.

Lilium and FlightSafety International will soon present a flight crew training simulator to EASA and FOCA (the Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation which supports EASA in the training program certification). This will pave the way to final development of the training devices.

On top of its certification effort, Lilium continues to build its support and services organization, Lilium POWER-ON, to ensure a smooth entry into service experience for its customers. After having partnered with AJW Group for material services, Dedienne for the Ground Support Equipment, and StarCharge for its charging station, Lilium POWER-ON is now concentrating its efforts on digital solutions.

Klaus Roewe, CEO of Lilium, explained: “Lilium continues to make significant progress towards entry into service of its Lilium Jet, not only on certification but also training devices and support and services for our customers. Our latest program review highlighted that our plan for 2026 first deliveries is confirmed despite the new timeline for the first flight, with no material impact on customer deliveries. With EASA, we continue to be working on the highest safety level of our product and we are ramping up production of our test aircraft. We also want to announce by year end the 2026 launch location of the Lilium Jet with one of our customers.”

