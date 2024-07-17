Submit Release
Strategic Alliance: IICSR Teams Up with Webuters to Amplify Social Impact through Technology

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Institute for Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (IICSR) strategically partnered with Webuters, a leading AI and digital transformation company, as their official Technology Partners. This collaboration aims to harness the power of technology to accelerate sustainable business practices and positively impact the world.

This partnership will leverage Webuters' expertise in AI, digital transformation, cloud and other technologies to support IICSR's mission of promoting sustainable and responsible business practices. Webuters will provide IICSR with various IT solutions, including OfficeIQ, Moodle, WIX, Zoho CRM and other cutting-edge technologies.

"Technology plays a vital role in accelerating sustainable development. We are thrilled to have Webuters as our IT partner in the journey and have already witnessed the benefits of their technology integration,” said Harsha, MD, at IICSR. We are confident that Webuters' expertise will be instrumental in helping us advance our mission.

"We are thrilled to partner with IICSR, a respected organisation that is leading the way in corporate sustainability," said Krishna Bhatt, CEO at Webuters. "We believe that our technology experience will play a vital role in helping IICSR achieve its goals and empower businesses to operate more sustainably."

About IICSR
The International Institute for Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (IICSR) is a leading organisation that promotes sustainable and responsible business practices. IICSR provides various resources and services to help businesses integrate sustainability into their operations.

About Webuters
Webuters is a leading AI and Digital Transformation company with a proven track record of delivering innovative and effective tech solutions. The company is committed to helping businesses achieve their goals and operate more efficiently.

Harsha Saxena
IICSR AND SUSTAINABILITY KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT
+1 6282839580
harsha@iicsr.com
