Sun Theory Holding Co. Taps Top Industry Executive Icons to Lead a Retail and Sales Revolution in the Cannabis Industry

New VP of Retail Blythe Huestis and VP of Sales Kevin Schultz bring more than two decades

of industry experience to the rapidly expanding Sun Theory portfolio of companies

DENVER, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Theory Holding Co ., a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced it has appointed cannabis industry veterans Blythe Huestis as VP of Retail and Kevin Schultz to the role of VP of Sales. The two newly created positions will provide critical strategic guidance as Sun Theory continues to support the growth of its existing portfolio companies, identify new acquisitions and position the company for national expansion. Both Huestis and Schultz will report directly to Sun Theory Chief Executive Officer Connor Oman.





“At this important time in our evolution, we are building a dream team that will accelerate the company’s growth and expansion in all the ways that matter,” Oman said. “Possessing more than two decades of industry expertise, both Blythe and Kevin are excited to help continue the legacy of industry champion brands like Terrapin Care Station and Dialed In Gummies . We are so proud of all our portfolio companies, their commitment to both their legacy and the future, as well as the company’s overall strategic trajectory.”

With cannabis retail experience spanning seven states and a long-running track record as a retail operator, advocate and thought leader in the cannabis industry, Blythe Huestis is the ideal professional to originate the position of Sun Theory’s Vice President of Retail. In this new role, Huestis will leverage her substantial experience to fortify and invigorate operations across Sun Theory’s retail portfolio including industry trailblazer Terrapin, and mountain region stalwart Roots Rx . By implementing both storefront innovations and new process solutions that improve efficiencies while maintaining regulatory compliance, Huestis brings both operational and marketing prowess to the already market leading footprint. Prior to joining Sun Theory, Huestis served in a variety of high-level retail positions at cannabis operators across the United States, including at Terrabis , LivWell Enlightened Health and Jushi Holdings , among others.

“I have a passion for the cannabis industry and am always working on evolving the retail experience to attract new customers, build stronger relationships and expand the possibilities of what a dispensary can be to a community,” Huestis said. “This new role provides an incredible opportunity to build upon the amazing successes of the Sun Theory portfolio while working to find new ways to create excitement for consumers and ensure we provide the customer-centric experience people expect from a modern retailer.”

Kevin Schultz is a seasoned entrepreneur and cannabis industry leader with a proven track record in pioneering supply chain innovations within the hemp and cannabis sectors. Known as an executive leader and innovator in logistics, Schultz will leverage his expertise in adapting to the industry’s constantly changing dynamics to help innovate and expand the sales efforts across Sun Theory’s portfolio. Prior to joining the company, Schultz was Co-Founder and President of 357 Hemp Logistics , playing a pivotal role in establishing domestic and international transportation networks critical to the industry's growth and longevity. In addition, Kevin served as Vice President at Verano Holdings LLC , where he strategically integrated cannabis supply chains to maximize sales impact, ensuring consistent delivery of high-quality products to market. He also helped develop and launched B2B wholesale divisions for PharmaCann , contributing to the company’s national expansion as a leading cannabis operator.

“This is an amazing chance to bring the collective knowledge of my experience to Sun Theory and create something new and exciting,” Schultz said. “I am thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with transformative brands such as Dialed In Gummies and am eager to work alongside everyone at the company and its portfolio properties. Together, we aim to drive sales growth, expand into new markets and introduce exciting new initiatives we're currently developing that will enhance people’s health and wellbeing.”

About Sun Theory Holding Co.

Founded in 2017, Sun Theory Holding Co. is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Denver, Colorado with a mission to evolve the industry through innovative product development, retail environment and experiential design. Sun Theory’s current portfolio companies include Evergreen Naturals cultivation and processing facilities, retailers such as Terrapin Care Station , 3D Salida , Durango Rec Room and the Roots Rx chain, and Dialed In…Gummies – each focused on providing top-tier cannabis products and experiences to the ever-evolving cannabis consumer. For more information visit Sun Theory Holding Co. at www.experiencesuntheory.com.

