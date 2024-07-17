Tolentino: new rules adopted by ethics panel includes conciliation process

The Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges has formally adopted new rules for the handling of ethics cases filed against members of the Upper Chamber.

In a media interview following the organizational meeting and approval of rules by the committee on Wednesday (July 17), panel chair Senator Francis 'Tol' Tolentino said the adopted rules will include a conciliation process.

"This will allow senators involved in an ethics complaint to meet and resolve issues privately, in the presence of the committee chair and its members," he explained.

"This is the first time that we have a rule on conciliation," the senator added, noting that the new rules will take effect 15 days from publication in a newspaper of national circulation or the Official Gazette.

Tolentino said that he understands that senators can sometimes utter "words at the height of passion... or an emotional outburst."

"But in the end, I believe we all value respect and honor, which means that we can also settle our differences in a friendly and amicable manner," he noted.

There are two matters lodged before the committee, according to Tolentino.

The first is a letter from Senator Raffy Tulfo requesting the committee to issue an advisory opinion on whether he can endorse products. The second is the ethics complaint filed by Senator Nancy Binay against Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.

"Positive naman ako na magkakaayos sila (Binay at Cayetano) dahil mararangal na tao naman ang mga kausap ko, at naiintindihan nila ang kahalagahan ng pag uusap", Tolentino said.

Under the Senate rules, the ethics committee is mandated to handle all matters relating to the conduct, rights, privileges, safety, dignity, integrity and reputation of the Senate and its Members.