CANON OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES THE NEW EOS R1 AND EOS R5 MARK II FULL-FRAME MIRRORLESS CAMERAS

Melville, NY, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today launched two new professional full-frame mirrorless cameras, the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II. The EOS R1 camera is designed for both professional still photographers and video creators in a wide range of fields including sports, news reporting and high-end video production. The EOS R5 Mark II camera features improved video focused features for the advanced creators and real-time multi recognition tracking system for those who focus on still photography.

Canon EOS R1 Camera is “Ahead of the Game”

Canon’s EOS 1-series legacy continues with the unveiling of the flagship EOS R1 camera. This high-performance, reliable, and weather-resistance camera is designed for professionals in the photojournalism, sports and wildlife fields. Key features of the EOS R1 camera include:

Back-illuminated stacked 24.2 megapixel full-frame sensor and new processing system for extremely fast reading

Increased read-out speed, reducing “rolling shutter” distortions

Still-image shooting speeds up to 40fps

“Cross-type AF” imaging sensor for more positive focus on subjects with linear detail

Strong video capabilities, up to 4K (also 6K RAW video options)

Canon EOS R5 Mark II Camera helps users “Master the Moment”

For the professional who demands high-quality still and video output, the EOS R5 Mark II camera is ready to deliver. Designed with performance and image quality at its core, the EOS R5 Mark II camera offers the fundamental elements in one package for sports/wildlife photographers, journalists/producers, video producers and visual creators. Key features of the EOS R5 Mark II camera include:

Back-illuminated stacked 45 megapixel full-frame sensor and new processing system for extremely fast reading

When compared to previous EOS R camera models, more advanced and powerful AF system including Eye Control AF and new subject tracking technologies

Cinema EOS video features such as: Custom Picture color profile including Canon Log 2 False Color Wave Form Monitor 4CH Audio with 24bit LPCM Pre-recording up to 5 seconds



Accessories for the EOS R5 Mark II camera were designed thoughtfully with the end-user in mind. There is a new, more powerful battery. The LP-E6P battery, when compared to previous battery versions, features higher continuous power and two-times the amperage. Optional battery grips were also thoughtfully designed, and there are three options:

BG-R20– For vertical operability

BG-R20EP with Ethernet – Port enables high-speed wired communication

CF-R20EP with Cooling Fan and Ethernet – Cooling fan helps maximize movie performance

Both cameras feature the new DIGIC Accelerator, which is an addition to the DIGIC X processor. The DIGIC Accelerator assists with deep learning processing which helps to quickly analyze large volumes of data and supports the next-gen AF system, Dual Pixel Intelligent AF. Dual Pixel Intelligent AF is based on Accelerated Capture and deep learning, allowing end-users to experience tracking advancements, such as body, joint and head area estimation and focus on people other than the main subject.

Price and Availability

The Canon EOS R1 camera is expected to be available in the Fall of 2024, for an estimated retail price of $6,299.00*. The Canon EOS R5 Mark II camera is expected to be available in August 2024, for an estimated retail price of $4,299.00* for the camera body only. The EOS R5 Mark II camera kit, which will include the RF24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens, will have an estimated retail price of $5,399.00*. The estimated retail prices for the optional battery grips are:

BG-R20– $560.00 *

BG-R20EP – $750.00 *

CF-R20EP – $600.00*

For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

# # #

*Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Attachments

Eloise Pisano Canon U.S.A., Inc. episano@cusa.canon.com