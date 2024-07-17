Global Olive Market Size to Reach USD 19.47 Billion by 2030, at a Growth Rate of (CAGR) 4.85%
Global Olive Market size was valued at USD 13.98 billion in 2023 & is projected to reach USD 19.47 billion by 2030.NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Olive Market size was valued at USD 13.98 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 19,47 billion by 2030. In Parallel, the market is growing at a CAGR of around 4.85% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30.
Dynamics Affecting the Growth of the Olive Industry:
• Inclination Towards Fast Food Led to Rising Demand For Olives: Major Restaurants such as Subway, Burger King, Domino’s Pizza, Taco Bell, etc., are prominent providers of fast food like pasta, pizza, burgers, rolls, and sandwiches etc., These fast foods contain Table Olives as an important ingredient. Hence, the rising demand & high consumption of fast food across regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific have resulted in a flourishing demand for Olives as well.
• Expansion in Vegan products: Vegan products are plant-based products such as vegetables, grains, nuts, and fruits, food made up from plants. Vegans do not eat goods that come from animals, including dairy products and eggs. Table olives offer a wide range of health benefits, including heart health, cancer prevention, enhanced bone health, and antioxidant properties. They are a healthy and ethical addition to a vegan diet, thus enhancing the market demand.
Global Olive Market Segmentation
• By Type (Green Olive and Black Olive)
• By Product (Raw Olive, Canned Olive, Frozen Olive, Dried Olive, Pickled Olives, and Others)
• By End User (Households and Food services)
• By Sales Channel (Direct/B2B, Indirect/B2B, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Store, Online Stores, And Others)
• By Region (North America, South America, Europe, The Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific)
Based On Type:
• Green Olive
• Black Olive
Green Olives are dominant across the Olive Market. Green Olives tend to be higher in polyphenols than black olives. Also, green olives are preferred more in cocktails and Martines as well because of their bitter taste.
Based on End User:
• HouseHolds
• Food Service Sector
The Food Service Sector holds the potential share of the Olive Market globally, due to its consistently rising demand in restaurants and hospitals. The countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as India, Vietnam, Singapore, etc., demand more fast food restaurants in comparison with other region. This flourishing demand for fast food similarly boosts the demand for table olives across the regional market.
Regional Insights: Europe to Uphold Potential Market Share
Eupore demonstrates a higher market share worldwide. The large-scale usage of olives in various cuisines of restaurants in Europe creates hype in the Global Olive Market. Olive plays a crucial role in European market consumption, and also creates a huge opportunity, as olives are major ingredients in highly-sold snacks, such as Tapas in Spain, Meze in Greece, Antipasti in Italy, etc.
Global Olive Market Trend
Burgoring Demand For Chemical-free Food: Chemical-free foods are also known as organic food which do not contain any chemicals or pesticides. The population is inclining towards the organic olives which led to growing more olives organically. Hence, this assists in enhancing the Olive Market shares in the future years.
