Top Green Hydrogen Market Players, Trend, & Development: What to Expect From 2024-2030
Global Green Hydrogen Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 51.23 % during the forecast period 2024-30.NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Green Hydrogen Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 51.23 % during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30.
Aspects Impelling the Growth of the Green Hydrogen Market
• Rising Government Initiatives for Green Hydrogen Production – Green hydrogen is essential for conserving the environment, reducing dependency on energy imports, and meeting the global expanding energy needs. In view of this, governments worldwide are making policies for hydrogen & implementing the essential steps forward to drive the economies towards green hydrogen.
• Growing Inclination Towards Green Energy & Increasing Environmental Concerns – With the increasing carbon emission and pollution rate, many individuals are inclining towards adopting green energy. As green hydrogen produces no direct emissions of greenhouse gases, when used or during its production, thus it is gaining popularity worldwide. Also, shifting towards green hydrogen could aid in reducing the pollution level, especially in urban areas. Hence, owing to its environmentally-friendly nature it is predicted to see positive market growth.
• International Collaborations Globally – To promote green energy, especially the development & deployment of green hydrogen technology & infrastructure at a global scale numerous countries are forming alliances & collaborating. This, in turn, is driving the Green Hydrogen Market. Also, several international trades are facilitating the import & export of green hydrogen, thus contributing to enhancing the Green Hydrogen Market size in the forecast years.
Key Companies Operating in the Global Green Hydrogen Market:
Electrolyzer Technology Providers
o Cummins,
o MHI,
o Stiesdal A/S,
o Siemens,
o Thyssenkrupp,
o Other Potential Players),
Renewable Power Generation Solution Providers
o Acme Group,
o General Electric,
o Enel Green Power,
o Azure Power,
o AMEA Power,
o Statkraft),
Green Hydrogen Manufacturing Company
o Air Liquide,
o Linde,
o Air Products,
o GAIL Limited,
o Shell Plc,
o TotalEnergies,
o Adani Group,
o Other Potential Players)
Recent Developments by the Leading Companies
• 2023: Air Liquide and Siemens Energy, announced the inauguration of their joint venture gigawatt electrolyzer factory today in Berlin. The mass production of electrolyzer components will allow the manufacturing of low-carbon hydrogen at an industrial scale & competitive cost, and foster an innovative European ecosystem.
• 2023: TotalEnergies and Air Liquide, have signed an agreement for the long-term supply of green and low-carbon hydrogen to the TotalEnergies refining and petrochemical platform in Normandy. The project will contribute to the decarbonization of the Gonfrevillle site, reducing its CO2 emissions by up to 150,000 tons a year.
Green Hydrogen Market Segmentation
• By Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer, and Others)
• By Energy Source (Solar, Wind, and Other Renewable Sources)
• By End Users (Power Generation & Energy Storage, Automotive & Transportation, and Industrial Feedstock (Refineries & Petrochemicals, Steel & Cement Manufacturing, and Others))
• By Region (North America, South America, Europe, The Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific)
Based on Technology:
• Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer
• Alkaline Electrolyzer
• Solid Oxide Electrolyzer
• Others
Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer is predicted to seize the largest share of the Green Hydrogen Market during 2024-30. This is attributed to its advantages over other alternatives, including more compact designs, superior energy efficiency, and a higher rate of hydrogen production. Also, as presently several organizations are choosing to deploy green hydrogen technology, the Green Hydrogen Industry is destined to flourish in the upcoming years.
By Region:
• North America
• South America
• Europe
• The Middle East & Africa
• Asia-Pacific
North America captured a substantial share of the Global Green Hydrogen Market during 2023 and is predicted to follow the same trend in the forecast years as well. The region is observed to be focusing on the R&D and production of green hydrogen for future reliability. Also, North America has a high capacity of renewable sources, like solar, wind, etc., to produce green hydrogen.
Global Green Hydrogen Market Trend
Efficient Electrocatalyst to Enhance the Production – In energy-related reactions, like oxygen evolution, oxygen reduction, and hydrogen evolution for sustainable energy transformation, the electrocatalyst plays a crucial role. The production of electrocatalysts to produce green hydrogen from water has made it possible to generate large amounts of green hydrogen on a wide scale.
