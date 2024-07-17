Holographic AR Display Market Overview 2022 : Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Forecast Report 2031

Holographic AR Display Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holographic AR Display Market," The holographic ar display market was valued at $170.30 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% from 2022 to 2031.

A surge in demand for holographic AR displays from the automotive sector is contributing to the holographic AR display market growth. Increasing adoption of holographic AR display technology in healthcare & precision surgery is anticipated to fuel the market expansion. For instance, holographic AR display technology can enable surgery with an ability to overlay 3D models generated via MRIs and CT scans. Similarly, in the travel sector, this technology can offer visual access to tourist sites, nearby restaurants, and real-scene navigation to enhance the traveller's experience.

The holography AR display market is growing as a result of an increase in investments in 3D technology across a wide range of industries, including the entertainment industry for gaming and the advent of 3D channels. In addition, the rapid increase in the need for 3D display technologies in industries such as the military and medical is also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Various market players are also making investments in product innovation to increase their functionalities. The holographic AR display can be used in the infrastructure sector. For instance, holographic AR-based smart glass can bring augmented reality experience to any building. Hence, this technology can be used across commercial & residential buildings. In the upcoming years, these factors are anticipated to boost the holographic AR display market growth.

The high manufacturing costs involved with holographic AR display devices are a significant cause of concern as they hamper the growth of the holographic display market. In addition, the growing adoption of holographic display systems has been significantly hampered by poor technicians and a lack of understanding among the population. The middle class and lower middle class have reduced purchasing power as a result of its high cost. All these are the major factors expected to hamper the holographic AR display market trends during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the holographic AR display market report include WayRay AG., Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Sygic, DigiLens Inc., Indiegogo, Inc., Futurus Group, and Avegant Corp.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global holographic AR display market forecast by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, holographic AR display market analysis based on investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also highlights the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing toward the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.

