(Video) Ex-US Diplomats Condemn Iran's Vote as Deceptive, Push for Democratic Opposition Support

PARIS, FRANCE, July 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article reported that in a recent televised roundtable discussion aired by Simaye Azadi, a dissident satellite network, experts and former US officials collectively criticized the presidential election in Iran as a facade and emphasized the need for stronger international support for the democratic opposition.The discussion was moderated by Professor Ivan Sascha Sheehan, Associate Dean of the College of Public Affairs at The University of Baltimore. He was joined by three distinguished former US officials:Marc Short, former Chief of Staff to US Vice President Mike Pence; Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr., who has held senior national security positions in five US presidential administrations; and Ambassador Robert Joseph, former Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security.Ambassador Bloomfield initiated the conversation by highlighting the widespread boycott of the elections by the Iranian public, describing the electoral process as severely flawed.He referenced historical context, such as the mass protests and violent crackdown in 1981, to illustrate the long-standing crackdown on dissent within Iran’s political system. He pointed out that candidates are handpicked by the regime’s Guardian Council, ensuring that only those loyal to the Supreme Leader can run.Ambassador Joseph concurred, emphasizing the dictatorship’s control over the election process. He argued that the regime’s attempt to project legitimacy through elections is a facade, noting the significant role of hardline candidates with histories of human rights abuses and connections to the Revolutionary Guards.Marc Short echoed these sentiments, highlighting the courage of the Iranian people to stand against oppression and lamenting the lack of robust support from Western countries, both for Iran and in the broader context of international relations.Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr. emphasized the need for Washington to dig deeper into understanding the vulnerabilities of the Iranian regime. He noted that while US policy has traditionally focused on superpowers like Russia and China and threats like North Korea, it has not sufficiently examined Iran’s internal weaknesses.Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr. praised the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) for its groundbreaking stance on gender equality, a principle that has been integral to the movement for decades.He highlighted how the NCRI, led by Mrs. Rajavi and supported by women at every organizational level, stands out in the Muslim world for its commitment to gender parity. Amb.Bloomfield argued that this focus on equality not only challenges the Iranian regime’s misogyny but also demonstrates a model of inclusive governance that could significantly benefit Iran. He noted the NCRI’s impressive organizational skills, suggesting that Iran could prosper by embracing such egalitarian values, which are central to Mrs. Rajavi’s Ten Point Plan Ambassador Robert Joseph stressed the importance of moving away from policies of appeasement towards Iran, arguing that concessions have only fueled the regime’s nuclear ambitions.He highlighted the regime’s progress towards becoming a virtual nuclear weapons state, which poses a significant threat not only to regional stability but also to global security.Joseph advocated for a strategy that prioritizes the Iranian people by supporting the democratic opposition, which he believes is the key to initiating internal change. He praised Mrs. Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan for a free, democratic, and non-nuclear Iran as a comprehensive vision for the country’s future.Bloomfield also highlighted the exceptional organization and leadership within the NCRI, particularly its commitment to gender equality and democratic principles. He noted that the NCRI’s intelligence on regime figures is highly detailed, offering valuable insights that Western governments should utilize.Ambassador Robert Joseph reflected on his long-term engagement with the NCRI, starting with a pivotal briefing in 2002 that exposed Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Working closely with the organization over the years, Joseph concluded that the Iranian regime, which lacks accountability to its people, would never voluntarily relinquish its pursuit of nuclear weapons.This realization led him to believe that meaningful change could only come from within Iran, driven by its people. Joseph commended the NCRI for its dedication and capability in promoting democratic principles and actively fighting for freedom within Iran, seeing the group as a crucial force for change.Mark Short, reflecting on his interactions with the NCRI, particularly his meetings with Mrs. Rajavi, expressed deep admiration for her leadership and the organization’s clear vision for a non-nuclear, secular, and democratic Iran.He emphasized the necessity of securing support for the NCRI’s base in Albania to ensure they can continue their critical work. Short stressed that Western nations, particularly the US, should align themselves with those fighting for freedom in Iran, highlighting the broader geopolitical implications of a free Iran for global stability and security.Both Bloomfield and Joseph contrasted the NCRI’s commitment to democracy with what they called “pretenders,” particularly the son of the Shah.Bloomfield emphasized that the NCRI, unlike these figures, consistently advocates for self-governance and democratic legitimacy, grounded in the will of the people expressed through free elections.Amb. Joseph dismissed the idea of the Shah’s son as a viable leader, citing historical grievances and a lack of genuine democratic credentials. He underscored the NCRI’s resilience and sacrifices, noting that their position as the regime’s primary adversary highlights their potential to unite the Iranian people and achieve the democratic goals that resonate with universal values of freedom and human rights.If you wish to receive the NCRI weekly Newsletter, please use the following link to subscribe: https://bit.ly/3SMgEla

