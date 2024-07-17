Global Food Safety Testing Market Reached USD 19.5 Billion by 2023 & is Projected to Grow at CAGR of 7.90% by 2030

Global Food Safety Testing Market size was valued at around USD 19.5 billion in 2023 & is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.90% from 2024-30.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA, July 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Food Safety Testing Market size reached USD 19.5 billion in 2023. Looking forward, MarkNtel Advisors expects a growth rate (CAGR) of around 2.27% during 2024-2030.Aspects Affecting the Growth Scale of the Food Safety Testing Market• Increasing Foodborne Diseases – Nowadays, many of the governments of countries across the globe are experiencing rising rates of foodborne diseases, therefore several strict food safety measures & testing processes are being implemented to avoid such more incidents related to food diseases. Also, contaminated food could lead to numerous health-related issues, hence forcing food manufacturers to implement rigorous testing rules.• Growing Concerns for Food Safety Among Consumers – Recently, people have become more conscious and aware of whatever they eat, hence the demand for food safety & transparency in the food production process is increasing day by day. This, in turn, is creating a demand for food safety testing. Moreover, individuals are looking for certified and well-labeled food products that are safe from harmful things, thus contributing to enhancing the market growth through 2030.• Rising Adoption of Clean Label & Organic Products – With the advancement in technology, there has been an upgrade in the food industry as well. As numerous individuals globally are adopting organic food and are showing great interest in purchasing clean-label food items, thus the need for food safety testing has increased.• Advancements in Food Testing Technologies – The development in food testing technologies, like immunoassays, PCR (polymerase chain reaction), and chromatography have aided in enhancing the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of food safety testing.Explore What This Report Can Do for You: Download Free Sample [PDF, Excel, PPT] of the Report: – https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-sample/global-food-safety-testing-market.html Key Companies Operating in the Global Safety Testing Industry:• 3M Company,• Agilent Technologies,• ALS,• BioMerieux SA,• Bio-Rad Laboratories• Bureau Veritas• Eurofins Scientific• Genetic ID NA Inc.• Intertek Group• Merck Group• Merieux NutriSciences• Neogen Corporation• Qiagen Corporation• SGS S.A.Global Food Safety Testing Market SegmentationBy Testing Type:• Allergen Testing• Residues and Contamination Testing• GMO Testing• Mycotoxin (Fungi) & Microbiological Testing• Pathogen Testing• Toxic Heavy Metals Testing• Others (Chemical or Nutritional Testing)Pathogen Testing grabbed the potential share of the Food Safety Testing Market, as it is becoming highly popular across the globe & is used to test seafood products, dairy, and meat.By Region:• North America• South America• Asia-Pacific• Europe• The Middle East & AfricaNorth America accounts for a substantial market share due to the strict food safety regulations by regulatory bodies & the rising expansion & consumption of packaged food.For Purchase Inquiries or Further Discussion - https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/talk-to-our-consultant/global-food-safety-testing-market.html Global Food Safety Testing Market ChallengeLimited Workforce Technicians & High Testing Equipment Cost – Food safety is a crucial concern at present, therefore checking the toxicity & contamination of numerous food products has become essential. However, the equipment used for food testing is costly, and there is a lack of highly skilled technicians, which eventually is hindering the Food Safety Testing Market growth.Other Report:• Pasta Market - https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/pasta-market.html • Noodles Market - https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/noodles-market.html • Kefir Market - https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/kefir-market.html