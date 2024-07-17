Empowering Global Expansion for Enterprises, Aurora Mobile Impresses at The MarTech Summit

SHENZHEN, China, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, shines at The MarTech Summit with its cutting-edge products, EngageLab and GOTBots.ai ("GPTBots").



On July 9th, 2024, The MarTech Summit was held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Aurora Mobile, along with senior-level executives from multinational companies, gathered to explore how MarTech can drive the global business expansion of enterprises.

With the general theme "Levelling Up With High-Performance & Sleeker MarTech," the agenda was packed with engaged panel discussions, fireside chats, and keynote presentations, focusing on data-driven marketing, customer experience & engagement, emerging marketing technologies, and breakout roundtables. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and innovative capabilities, Aurora Mobile engaged in extensive dialogues with attendees from the University of Hong Kong, HSBC, Standard Chartered, J.P. Morgan, and GEOX, exploring how to provide enterprises with more efficient and intelligent marketing technology solutions. Additionally, the discussions delved into utilizing AI bots to help companies of all sizes integrate AI across various business scenarios. Aurora Mobile's cutting-edge products, EngageLab and GPTBots, drew significant interest and attention from attendees.

EngageLab is dedicated to providing global enterprises with an omnichannel message notification solution, enabling more precise targeting strategies, lower message delivery costs, higher message delivery rates, and better user conversion rates. Its services have been widely applied across industries, covering hundreds of leading enterprises worldwide. EngageLab's product portfolio includes AppPush, WebPush, WhatsApp Business API, Email, SMS, and OTP, serving the business needs of local companies going global and overseas local developers.

GPTBots is a powerful no-code platform for creating AI-driven business applications, empowering enterprises to quickly apply AI technology to business scenarios, significantly boosting productivity. Since its launch in September 2023, GPTBots has gained widespread recognition, with over 19,000 registered users, representing a 90% quarter-over-quarter growth, and over 85% of global users.

Guided by its "developer-centric" strategy, Aurora Mobile is committed to providing enterprises with a platform that is quick to access, easy to integrate, and scalable, enabling technologies to flexibly and efficiently empower business operations. This helps enterprises improve their marketing and operational efficiency, driving digital transformation and ambitious development goals. Powered by solutions like EngageLab and GPTBots, Aurora Mobile is well-equipped to address the diverse challenges enterprises face in their globalization journey, supporting clients in maintaining a competitive edge in the ever-evolving market.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact: Aurora Mobile Limited E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn