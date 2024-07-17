PC-based Concrete Superplasticizer Market Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2032

PC-based Concrete Superplasticizer Market Trend

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a report titled, "PC-based Concrete Superplasticizer Market by Form (Liquid and Powder), and Application (Ready Mix Concrete, Precast Concrete, High-Performance Concrete, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the PC-based concrete superplasticizer market was valued at $13 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $30.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The global PC-based concrete superplasticizer market is growing due to several factors such as:

- Increased demand for modern construction projects

- Surge in demand for precast concrete in the construction industry

However, market growth is hindered by the availability of alternatives. Conversely, opportunities for market expansion are presented by:

- Increased awareness of environmental sustainability and eco-friendly construction materials

- Rise in demand for architectural concrete

Segment Highlights:

Form Segment:

- Liquid Segment: Held the highest market share in 2022 (over half of the market revenue). Expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032 due to popularity in decorative concrete applications for enhanced workability and surface finish.

- Powder Segment: The fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.2%. Widely used in ready-mix concrete production to improve workability and flowability.

Application Segment:

- Ready-Mix Concrete: Held the highest market share in 2022 (one-third of global revenue). Expected to lead and grow at the fastest rate (CAGR of 9.4%) throughout the forecast period. Utilized for standard cement concrete production to economize cost by reducing water quantity.

Regional Analysis:

- Asia-Pacific: Dominated the market in 2022 (over half of the market revenue) and is expected to maintain dominance and fastest growth (CAGR of 8.6%) by 2032. Notably, China is a significant consumer due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development.

Key Players:

- Sika AG

- Arkema

- APEI S.p.A.

- KZJ New Materials Group

- JIAHUA CHEMICALS INC.

- TSC

- Shandong Zovae High-tech Material Co., Ltd.

- Metro Chemicals

- MUHU (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd.

- Sakshi Chem Sciences Private Limited

The report provides detailed analysis of these key players, highlighting their business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves to showcase the competitive scenario in the market.

