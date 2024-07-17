Water-Based Printing Inks Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Water-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Water-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The water-based printing inks market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.86 billion in 2023 to $10.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to emerging markets growth, change in customer preferences, and technological advances.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The water-based printing inks market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability, high demand from end-user industries, increase in demand from printing industry, and increase in demand from packaging industry.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Water-Based Printing Inks Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2716&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Water-Based Printing Inks Market

The growing E-commerce industry is expected to boost the growth of the water-based printing ink market going forward. E-commerce refers to the buying and selling of goods and services over the Internet or other electronic networks. E-commerce companies rely heavily on packaging to protect products during shipping and delivery. Water-based printing inks are commonly used for printing labels, logos, and product information on packaging materials. The growing e-commerce sector generates a substantial demand for printed packaging, benefiting the water-based printing ink market.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-based-printing-inks-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the water-based printing inks market include DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Siegwerk Druckfarben Ag & Co. KGaA, Sakata Inx, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd., T & K Toka Co. Ltd., Huber Group, Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd., Fujifilm North America, Nazdar Ink Company, Daihan Ink, Bauhinia Ink, DAS Water Based Ink, Zhejiang Yongzai Chemical, Shanghai Si-Lian Industrial General Company, Hubergroup, Dolphin Inks Pvt. Ltd., Matsui Chemical (International), Altana Corporation, Ferro, Sun Chemical Group, Colorgraf SpA, BRANCHER Tremblay,.

Many companies in the printing ink market are shifting from manufacturing petroleum-based printing inks to manufacturing environmentally friendly printing inks (green printing inks). Unlike petroleum-based printing inks, green printing inks do not contain heavy metals or other dangerous or toxic substances, so they do not cause excessive pollution in landfills. Green printing inks are based on sustainable materials such as soy and other plant-based origins, which are more sustainable than petroleum.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Acrylic Water-Based Inks, Maleic Water-Based Inks, Shellac Water-Based Inks, Other Water Based Inks

2) By Type: Flexo Inks, Gravure Inks, Screen Printing Inks, Digital Inks

3) By Application: Packaging Industry, Textile Industry, Art, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the water-based printing inks market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of water-based printing inks.

Water-Based Printing Inks Market Definition

Water-based printing inks are referred to as aqueous inks and are available as dye and pigment inks. They are not waterproof and fade in UV light. The use of water-based printing inks has been limited due to compatibility with substrate materials, but they are successfully used for printing on fabric, paper, and some plastics.

Water-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Water-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on water-based printing inks market size, water-based printing inks market drivers and trends, water-based printing inks market major players, water-based printing inks competitors' revenues, water-based printing inks market positioning, and water-based printing inks market growth across geographies. The water-based printing inks market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printing-inks-global-market-report

Oil-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-based-printing-inks-global-market-report

Solvent-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solvent-based-printing-inks-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Gearing Up for the Game: The Football Equipment Market