Video Game Software Global Market 2024 To Reach $446.78 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.6%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The video game software market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $248.29 billion in 2023 to $277.54 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to in-game purchases and freemiums, live streamers and gaming influencers, rise in smart phone users and rise in disposable income.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The video game software market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $446.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing internet use, shifting preference towards digital games, cross-platform publishing and play, technologically advanced platforms, and increasing gamers involvement.

Growth Driver Of The Video Game Software Market

The increasing number of gamers is expected to propel the growth of the video game software market going forward. The gaming population refers to the group of individuals who engage in playing video games. Video game software plays a central and multifaceted role in the video game industry. It serves as the foundation for creating, running, and delivering interactive gaming experiences to players.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the video game software market include Tencent Holdings Ltd., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, NetEase, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Activision Blizzard, Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd., Konami Holdings Corporation, Nova Gaming Ventures Private Limited, TA Games Studio, Virtuos Holdings Pte. Ltd., Elex Technology Co. Ltd., Zeus Interactive Co. Ltd., Beijing Babeltime Technology Co. Ltd., Happy Elements Technology (Beijing) Limited, Shanghai Everstar Online Entertainment Co. Ltd., 2Pi Interactive, 99Games, Apar Games, Dhruva Interactive, CreatioSoft, Sega Sammy Holdings, Bandai Namco Holdings.

Major companies operating in the video game software market are focused on introducing innovative solutions, such as game development studios to gain profits in the market. Game development studios are responsible for designing, developing, and releasing video games for a variety of platforms.

Segments:

1) By Type: PC Games, Browser Games, Smart Phone/Tablet Games, Console Games

2) By Genre: Action, Adventure, Role Playing, Simulation, Strategy, Sports, Shooter, Fighting, Racing, Other Genres

3) By Type Of Transaction: Physical, Online/Microtransaction, Digital

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the video game software market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of video game software.

Video Game Software Market Definition

A video game is a computerized game that can be played on devices such as personal computers (PCs), mobile phones, or gaming consoles.

The main types of video game software are browser games, PC games, smart phone/tablet games and console games. A browser game is a computer game played online using a web browser over the internet. The various genre includes action, adventure, role playing, simulation, strategy, sports and others and are played by male and female end users.

Video Game Software Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Video Game Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on video game software market size, video game software market drivers and trends, video game software market major players, video game software competitors' revenues, video game software market positioning, and video game software market growth across geographies. The video game software market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

