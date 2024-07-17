Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary laboratory testing services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $24.98 billion in 2023 to $26.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in disposable income, a rise in adoption of pets, a rise in merger and acquisition activity, a rise in animal healthcare expenditure, increased pet spending and growth in the companion animal population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The veterinary laboratory testing services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $36.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing penetration of pet insurance, rapidly growing urban population, growing awareness about animal health and the development of innovative rapid tests and portable instruments for point-of-care testing will drive market growth.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2543&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market

The growing pet ownership is expected to propel the growth of the veterinary laboratory testing services market in the coming years. Pet ownership involves the responsibility of caring for a domesticated animal, such as a cat, dog, bird, fish, or other small creatures, by meeting their requirements, which include providing sustenance, shelter, exercise, and healthcare. The percentage of pet owners worldwide is continually increasing, which has boosted the need for veterinary diagnostics. Pet owners are becoming more aware of the need for regular check-ups and preventative care for their dogs, which has increased the need for veterinary laboratory testing services.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-laboratory-testing-services-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the veterinary laboratory testing services market include IDEXX Laboratories, Mars Incorporated, Zoetis Inc., CVS Group PLC, Heska Corporation, Gribbles Veterinary, Neogen Corporation, GD Animal Health, Greencross Limited, ProtaTek International, Inc., Vetserv India, Pathvets, VETLAB, MSD Animal Health (Merck), Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer Healthcare, Vetoquinol SA, Ceva Sante Animale, Frantz Cappe, Clinique Veterinaire Metivet, Alizee Vet Clinic, Cristina Cardone, Abbey House Veterinary Hospital, Aberdeen Veterinary Referrals, Abington Park Vets.

Major companies operating in the veterinary laboratory testing services market are focusing on innovative products like Dx antigen testing to better meet the needs of their existing consumers. Diagnostic antigen testing is commonly referred to as Dx antigen testing. Antigen tests are diagnostic tests that identify the presence of a certain antigen, which is often a protein linked with a specific virus, bacterium, or other microorganism. These tests are used to diagnose infectious illnesses and work by detecting the presence of antigens in a patient's sample (for example, a nasal swab or blood sample).

Segments:

1) By Technology: Clinical Biochemistry, Immunodiagnostics, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics, Other Technologies

2) By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Livestock

3) By End User: Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, In-House Testing, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the veterinary laboratory testing services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of veterinary laboratory testing services.

Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market Definition

Veterinary services refer to various tests conducted for diagnosis of infectious agents, toxins, and other causes of diseases in animals.

The main technologies of veterinary laboratory testing services are clinical biochemistry, immunodiagnostics, hematology, molecular diagnostics, urinalysis, and other technologies. Clinical Biochemistry is the branch of laboratory medicine concerned with the detection of chemicals (both natural and synthetic) in blood, urine, and other bodily fluids. These veterinary laboratory testing services are beneficial for pet animals and livestock and are used by veterinary hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, in-house testing, and other end users.

Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on veterinary laboratory testing services market size, veterinary laboratory testing services market drivers and trends, veterinary laboratory testing services market major players, veterinary laboratory testing services competitors' revenues, veterinary laboratory testing services market positioning, and veterinary laboratory testing services market growth across geographies. The veterinary laboratory testing services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-medical-equipment-global-market-report

Veterinary Healthcare Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-healthcare-global-market-report

Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-diagnostic-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Innovations