Dispersant Polymer Global Market 2024 To Reach $14.41 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.3%

Dispersant Polymer Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dispersant polymer market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.51 billion in 2023 to $9.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to strong economic growth in emerging markets, an increasing demand for chemical products, and an increasing demand for bio-based dispersants.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dispersant polymer market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to government support, improvement in polymerization techniques, a rise in demand for water-based dispersants, and rising urbanization.

Growth Driver Of The Dispersant Polymer Market

Government support is expected to drive the growth of the dispersant polymers market going forward. Growing government efforts to support the chemicals and polymers industries are affecting the market's overall expansion. For instance, in September 2022, in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIMR) published The Monthly Bulletin for Industry and Mining, covering the first half of 2022 and highlighting the most recent advancements in the industrial sector.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the dispersant polymer market include Dow, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Berkshire Hathaway (The Lubrizol Corporation), Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Nouryon, Ashland Inc., Sasol, Lanxess, Croda International, EOC Polymers India Private Limited, Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Co Ltd., Shanghai Yunsong Technology Development Co Ltd., Jiangsu Kaiyuan Technology Co Ltd., Tianjin Royal Land Chemical Co Lt.

Major companies in the dispersant polymers market are focused on product innovations and developing new product solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Acrylic Dispersions, Vinyl Dispersions, Polyurethane Dispersions, SB Dispersions, Other Types

2) By Form: Liquid, Powder, Granule

3) By Technology: Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Solvent-Free

4) By End-Users: Oil And Gas, Paints And Coatings, Agriculture, Pulp And Paper, Detergent Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dispersant polymer market in 2023.

Dispersant Polymer Market Definition

The dispersant polymers are used to improve the dispersion stability of suspended solids in water. The dispersant polymer refers to low-molecular-weight anionic polymers with anionic functional groups. The anionic functional group gives a negative charge, and the hydrocarbon chain of the polymer gives a surface area to a dispersant molecule. A dispersant molecule is a specially crafted polymer that must meet four standards: sufficient negative charge, the ability of the functional group to ionize or deprotonate in water into ions, controlled molecular size or molecular weight, and the right choice of a functional group to provide necessary charge density so that repulsive forces between the molecules can overcome mutual attraction by Vander wall forces.

Dispersant Polymer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dispersant Polymer Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dispersant polymer market size, dispersant polymer market drivers and trends, dispersant polymer market major players, dispersant polymer competitors' revenues, dispersant polymer market positioning, and dispersant polymer market growth across geographies. The dispersant polymer market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

