Maharani Mahansar Somras by Dheeraj Bangur Wins Iron A' Design Award in Packaging Design Category

Prestigious A' Design Award Recognizes Dheeraj Bangur's Exceptional Packaging Design for Maharani Mahansar Somras LiqueurCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The esteemed A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of packaging design, has announced Maharani Mahansar Somras by Dheeraj Bangur as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the Maharani Mahansar Somras packaging design within the industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovation and excellence.
The A' Packaging Design Award holds great relevance for the industry and its customers, as it showcases designs that align with current trends, advance packaging standards, and offer practical benefits to users. By recognizing Maharani Mahansar Somras, the award underscores the design's contribution to the field, its ability to meet the evolving needs of consumers, and its potential to inspire future innovations in packaging design.
Maharani Mahansar Somras stands out in the market with its visually enchanting packaging that resonates with global audiences. The design elevates the local brand to international recognition, cultivating an aura of true royal brand value. By incorporating elements from ancient Vedas scripts and drawing inspiration from the majestic royal Rajasthani family, the packaging evokes a sense of cultural richness and exclusivity. The minimalist matte black bottle, adorned with a sophisticated label crafted from old pale yellow textured paper, exudes elegance and luxury. The intricate gold ink printing and saffron accents add opulence, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal.
This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Dheeraj Bangur and the Brandsthan team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award not only celebrates the success of Maharani Mahansar Somras but also highlights the potential for the brand to inspire and influence packaging design standards within the industry. This achievement is a testament to the skill, creativity, and dedication of the designers involved in crafting this exceptional packaging solution.
Dheeraj Bangur is a design virtuoso and a maestro of communication design who emerged from the illustrious halls of MIT Institute of Design. With a passion for design and art coursing through his veins, he blends creativity with purpose, shaping narratives that transcend the ordinary. As a multiple-time laureate in the realms of packaging and branding, Dheeraj Bangur's journey is a relentless quest to etch his mark on the canvas of design excellence. Beyond the corridors of design, he is a traveler and a wordsmith, infusing his experiences into his craft to create designs that serve, inspire, and elevate the human experience.
Brandsthan, an India-based design studio, specializes in branding and packaging solutions. With a focus on delivering excellence to their clients, Brandsthan has consistently earned recognition and accolades from around the world. Their dedication ensures that each brand they work with receives tailored solutions that elevate their presence in the market. Brandsthan offers a comprehensive range of services, including branding and packaging design, social media ad campaigns, digital media design solutions, and complete graphic design solutions.
The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to good designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. This award acknowledges works that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, showcase creativity, and provide practical innovations that contribute to their respective fields. The Iron A' Design Award winning designs are respected for their thoroughness and ability to integrate industry best practices while offering solutions that improve quality of life. These designs are the result of competent technical characteristics combined with know-how and talent, making them highly regarded and cherished creations.
The A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from around the world. With a rigorous blind peer-review process and evaluation based on pre-established criteria by an influential jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics, the A' Design Award aims to showcase and celebrate innovative packaging solutions that positively impact society. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and drive the advancement of good design principles across all industries. Interested parties may explore past laureates, learn more about the jury members, and participate with their projects at https://packaging-awards.com
