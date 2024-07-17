Global Dairy Ingredients Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Dairy Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Dairy Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dairy ingredients market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $70.28 billion in 2023 to $75.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to strong economic growth in emerging markets, global population growth, and a growing number of health-conscious consumers.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dairy ingredients market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $101.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing number of diseases, rising population, rising penetration of organized retail, improvements in cold chains, increased dietary consciousness, and increasing demand for sports nutrition.

Growth Driver Of The Dairy Ingredients Market

The rise in health concerns among people is contributing to the growth of the dairy ingredients market. Health-conscious individuals are increasing their intake of health products, including dietary products, to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the dairy ingredients market include Fonterra Co-operative Group, Dairy Farmers of America, Groupe Lactalis, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, FrieslandCampina Ingredients, Saputo Inc., Arla Foods, Sodiaal Group, Glanbia PLC, Kerry Group, Milk Specialties, Pacific Dairy Ingredients, ProviCo, Amul.

Companies in the dairy ingredients market are focusing on the advancement of separation technologies to combat challenges in the supply of raw ingredients. These separation techniques help in separating milk into its different protein components.

Segments:

1) By Type: Milk Powder, Whey Protein, Milk Protein, Third- Generation Ingredient, Casein, Butter Milk Powder, Milk Permeate, Whey Permeate, Lactose

2) By Source: Milk, Whey

3) By Form: Powder, Liquid

4) By Production Method: Traditional Method, Membrane Separation

5) By Application: Dairy Products, Convenience Food, Bakery And Confectionery, Infant Milk Formula, Sports Nutrition, Medical Nutrition, Animal Nutrition, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dairy ingredients market in 2023.

Dairy Ingredients Market Definition

Dairy ingredients refer to a substance that is used to make dairy goods or serves as a source of ingredients for products made with milk. It contains milk, yogurt, cheese, lactose-free milk, and yogurt and fortified soy milk. It excludes dairy products with high fat and low calcium content including cream cheese, sour cream, cream, and butter.

Dairy Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dairy Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dairy ingredients market size, dairy ingredients market drivers and trends, dairy ingredients market major players, dairy ingredients competitors' revenues, dairy ingredients market positioning, and dairy ingredients market growth across geographies.

