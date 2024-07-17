Vascular Grafts Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The vascular grafts market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vascular grafts market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.21 billion in 2023 to $3.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), increased geriatric population, strong economic growth in emerging markets, rise in healthcare expenditure and growth in the number of healthcare facilities.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The vascular grafts market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $4.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing number of renal diseases, increase in hypertension prevalence, sedentary lifestyles, rapid growth in the geriatric population, increase in diabetes, increase in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and rise in healthcare expenditure.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Vascular Grafts Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3419&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Vascular Grafts Market

The rising prevalence of vascular diseases is driving the growth of the global vascular grafts market. According to a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in the US, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in the world and according to the American Heart Association (AHA), the overall prevalence of myocardial infarction in the US was around 7.9 million per year, while the estimated annual incidence of a heart attack in the US is 720,000 new attacks and 335,000 recurrent attacks. According to a study by NHS Inform, a national health service of Scotland, every year around 20,000 coronary bypass grafts are carried out in England. Therefore, the high prevalence of vascular diseases is anticipated to drive the global vascular grafts market.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vascular-grafts-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the vascular grafts market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Getinge, Endologix, Cook Medical, MicroPort, CR Bard, Biovic, Creganna, Novomed Incorporation Private Limited, Marizyme Inc., Terumo Corporation, Gore Medical, LeMaitre Vascular, Olympus Medical Systems Corporation, Japan Lifeline, JOTEC, Vascutek, RUA Life Sciences, Vascular Flow Technologies, Bolton Medical, Kips Bay Medical Incorporated, Cryolife, Vascular Graft Solutions Ltd..

Major companies operating in the vascular grafts market are focused on introducing innovative products to gain a competitive edge in the market. Innovative products refer to the development of new and advanced technologies that can be used to treat vascular disorders. These products are designed to provide a durable and reliable conduit for blood flow and to overcome the limitations of traditional vascular grafts.

Segments:

1) By Product: Hemodialysis Access Graft, Endovascular Stent Graft, Peripheral Vascular Graft, Coronary Artery By-pass Graft

2) By Raw Material: Polyester Grafts, Polytetrafluoroethylene Grafts, Polyurethane Grafts, Biosynthetic Grafts

3) By Application: Coronary Artery Disease, Aneurysm, Vascular Occlusion, Renal Failure

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the vascular grafts market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of vascular grafts.

Vascular Grafts Market Definition

The vascular grafts are used to repair the diseased or blocked blood vessel during the surgical procedure called vascular grafting or vascular bypass. Vascular grafting is performed to bypass a partial or complete blockage in an artery by reconnecting the blood vessels. This process improves the blood flow by redirecting blood from one area of the body to another.

Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vascular grafts market size, vascular grafts market drivers and trends, vascular grafts market major players, vascular grafts competitors' revenues, vascular grafts market positioning, and vascular grafts market growth across geographies. The vascular grafts market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vascular-endothelial-growth-factor-inhibitors-global-market-report

Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peripheral-vascular-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Intravascular Catheters Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intravascular-catheters-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293