Hill of Owls by Aurimas Mickus Wins Silver in A' Publishing Industry Awards

Aurimas Mickus Receives Prestigious Recognition for Exceptional Book Design at the A' Design AwardsCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Awards, a highly respected and well-recognized award program in the field of print design, has announced Aurimas Mickus as a Silver award winner for his outstanding work titled "Hill of Owls" in the Print and Published Media Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Mickus's contribution to the print industry and celebrates his exceptional design capabilities.
Mickus's award-winning book design showcases the relevance of his work to current trends and needs within the print industry. "Hill of Owls" aligns with and advances print industry standards and practices through its innovative approach to presenting historical information in a visually engaging manner. The design offers practical benefits for readers, the industry, and other stakeholders by combining functionality and aesthetics in a cohesive and accessible format.
What sets "Hill of Owls" apart is its unique blend of historical content and contemporary design elements. Mickus skillfully incorporates bright orange and black colors, symbolizing energy and creativity, while maintaining a minimalistic approach. The book's sleeve features a stylized owl and a time period, serving as a symbolic representation of the centenary and the school's location. The use of classic printing technologies, such as offset printing and hot stamp foiling, enhances the overall quality and visual impact of the design.
The Silver A' Design Award recognition for "Hill of Owls" serves as motivation for Mickus and his team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This achievement is expected to inspire further exploration and advancement within the print design industry, fostering a culture of creativity and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in book design.
About Aurimas Mickus
Aurimas Mickus is a graphic and advertising design artist and eco-friendly designer from Lithuania. Having started as a self-taught designer in 2007 and later earning a degree in graphic design, he has established himself in the print design field, working in the industry since 2013. In 2020, Mickus began sharing his experience and knowledge with the younger generation of future graphic designers through lectures on print design and technologies.
About Kauno kolegija
Kauno kolegija Higher Education Institution is a multi-profile state higher education institution training specialists in technology, informatics, engineering, medicine, humanities, social, art, education, business and public management, law, and agricultural sciences.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Print and Published Media Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria, including innovative conceptual approach, effective communication, visual impact, typography excellence, originality, print quality, use of space and layout, consistency in design language, adherence to brand identity, color usage, attention to detail, choice of materials, illustrations, photography, sustainability, cultural relevance, target audience engagement, strategic planning, functional implementation, and overall presentation quality.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. The award program aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives forward the cycle of innovation and advancement in design. The competition's mission is realized through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a world-class, influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://printdesignawards.com
