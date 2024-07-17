Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.98 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.68 billion in 2023 to $10.46 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in cancer prevalence, strong economic growth in emerging markets, increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, increased healthcare expenditure, government initiatives and rapid growth in elderly population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer, rising prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), rise in healthcare expenditure, high potential of emerging economies, high penetration of the biosimilar drugs and increasing geriatric population.

Growth Driver Of The Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Market

The increasing prevalence of diabetic retinopathy is expected to drive the growth of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market going forward. Diabetic retinopathy is a diabetes-related eye condition that affects the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue located at the back of the eye. VEGF inhibitors, also known as anti-VEGF medications, play a significant role in treating diabetic retinopathy as they are used to inhibit VEGF, a protein that plays a key role in the growth of blood vessels, and its overproduction is associated with the development of abnormal blood vessels in the eye, which can lead to diabetic retinopathy.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astrazeneca Plc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis Inc., Amgen Inc., Sanofi S.A., Cipla Limited, Biocon, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Chi-Med, Innovent Biologics, Daiichi Sankyo, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., AstraZeneca PLC, Allergan plc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Ipsen, Oxurion, AVEO Oncology, Pharmstandard Group, Zentiva, Coherus BioSciences Inc., Celgene, Exelixis Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., AVEO pharmaceuticals, Eisai Co. Ltd..

Major companies operating in the VEGF inhibitors market are focused on introducing innovative products with the help of collaboration with one another to maximize their revenues in the market. Collaborative innovation refers to a strategic approach to developing new ideas, products, or services through collaboration with external partners, such as customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders.

Segments:

1) By Drugs Type: Avastin, Tecentriq, Lucentis, Tagrisso, Cometriq, Eylea, Other Drug Types

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Intravitreal

3) By Application: Oncology, Ophthalmology, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor.

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Market Definition

A VEGF inhibitor is an inhibitor that prevents planned cell death by acting as an anti-apoptotic factor for hematopoietic cells. VEGF increases vascular permeability, which may make it easier for tumors to spread via the bloodstream and receive more oxygen and nutrients.

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market size, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market drivers and trends, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market major players, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor competitors' revenues, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market positioning, and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market growth across geographies. The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

