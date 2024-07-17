SINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 17, 2024.



OKX Wallet Integrates Okapi, Enhancing Web3 Loyalty Programs for Users

OKX, a world-leading cryptocurrency platform and Web3 technology company, today announced the integration of Okapi into OKX Wallet. This integration brings a revolutionary web3 loyalty program service to OKX Wallet users.

Okapi is a groundbreaking platform that combines flexible headless architecture with Web3 technology, allowing organizations to create personalized loyalty campaigns without coding expertise. Built on the Solana blockchain, Okapi offers rapid, secure, and scalable services for web3 loyalty programs.

This integration enables OKX Wallet users to easily access and participate in innovative loyalty programs powered by Okapi. Users can now engage with gamified Web3 experiences, earn rewards for credible insights, and benefit from the "wisdom of the crowd" approach to discovering web3 opportunities.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com