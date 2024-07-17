Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,200 in the last 365 days.

OKX Wallet Integrates Phryges, Bringing Olympic-Inspired Meme Coin to Users

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 17, 2024.

OKX Wallet Integrates Phryges, Bringing Olympic-Inspired Meme Coin to Users

OKX, a world-leading cryptocurrency platform and Web3 technology company, today announced the integration of Phryges into OKX Wallet. This integration brings the Olympic-inspired meme coin and its ecosystem to OKX Wallet users.

Phryges is the original and first Olympic mascot meme coin on Ethereum for the 2024 Olympics. It aims to link the crypto universe with tangible experiences related to the Olympic Games, offering a unique blend of meme culture and global sports enthusiasm.

This integration allows OKX Wallet users to easily access and interact with the Phryges ecosystem, including its token and related decentralized applications (dApps). Users can now participate in the Olympic-themed crypto experience, potentially benefiting from the excitement and opportunities surrounding the 2024 Paris Olympics.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:
Media@okx.com

About OKX
OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer


Primary Logo

You just read:

OKX Wallet Integrates Phryges, Bringing Olympic-Inspired Meme Coin to Users

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more