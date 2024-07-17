Submit Release
SINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 17, 2024.

OKX Wallet Integrates OMO Swap, Enhancing Cross-Chain Capabilities

OKX, a world-leading cryptocurrency platform and Web3 technology company, today announced the integration of OMO Swap into OKX Wallet. This integration significantly enhances the cross-chain capabilities available to OKX Wallet users.

OMO Swap is a cross-chain aggregation protocol that operates across six major blockchains: Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Avalanche C-Chain, and Base chain. It enables users to perform onchain and cross-chain swaps with minimal slippage through its powerful aggregators and slippage-free cross-chain mechanism.

This integration brings substantial benefits to OKX Wallet users, allowing them to access a wider range of assets for cross-chain swaps with improved efficiency and reduced costs. Users can now leverage OMO Swap's advanced technology directly within the OKX Wallet interface, streamlining their DeFi activities across multiple blockchains.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

About OKX
OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

