$38,616.77+ Million Infection Control Market: Growth, Segmentation, and Key Insights

Infection Control Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product & Service and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infection Control Market Overview

• Market Size & Growth:

• 2020: Valued at $32,613.75 million.

• 2028: Projected to reach $38,616.77 million.

• CAGR: 3.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Infection Causes:

• Microorganisms: Virus, bacteria, fungi, parasites.

• Types of Infections: Stomach, intestinal, lung & respiratory, eye, ear, hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), skin, and sexually transmitted infections.

• Transmission: Cross infection from surfaces, patient skin, equipment, healthcare staff.

Products & Services:

• Sterilization

• Cleaning & disinfection products

• Protective barriers

• Endoscope reprocessing products

Market Drivers:

• Increase in hospital-acquired infections.

• Rise in surgical procedures needing infection control.

• Government awareness programs.

• Growing geriatric population.

• Increase in chronic diseases (diabetes, obesity, cancer, heart, and respiratory disorders).

• Need for sterilization and disinfection in healthcare settings.

• Technological advancements.

• Outsourcing of sterilization services.

• Increased production of medical nonwovens and single-use products due to COVID-19.

Market Restraints:

• Adverse effects of chemical disinfectants.

• Safety concerns regarding reprocessed instruments.

Opportunities:

• Adoption of single-use medical nonwovens and devices.

Impact of COVID-19:

• WHO declared COVID-19 a public health emergency on January 30, 2020.

• Expansion of production capacity by manufacturers.

• Increased demand for protective barrier products and disposable hospital supplies.

• Growth opportunities for infection control product manufacturers.

Infection Control Market Segmentation

• Product & Service:

• Sterilization:

• Products: Heat, low temperature, radiation, other equipment.

• Contract services: Ethylene oxide, e-beam, gamma, others.

• Consumables & accessories: Indicators, packaging.

• Cleaning & Disinfection Products:

• Disinfectants: Wipes, liquids, sprays.

• Disinfectors equipment.

• Protective Barriers:

• Medical nonwoven: Surgical gowns, face masks, coveralls.

• Gloves.

• Endoscope Reprocessing Products.

• End User:

• Hospitals & clinics

• Pharmaceutical & medical device companies

• Others

• Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

Segment Review

• Product & Service:

• Protective barrier segment is the major revenue contributor.

• Growth driven by increased public hygiene awareness, rise in surgeries, adoption of medical nonwovens, and production of medical nonwoven

products and gloves.

• End User:

• Hospitals & clinics are the major shareholders.

• Growth driven by the volume of surgical procedures, prevalence of HAIs, increase in hospitals & clinics, and the aging population with chronic diseases.

Snapshot of Asia-Pacific Infection Control Market

• Opportunities:

• Rising hospital-acquired infections.

• Adoption of sterilization and disinfection equipment.

• R&D sector development.

• Healthcare reforms and technological advancements.

• Demand for medical nonwoven products.

• Government and non-government funding for infection prevention awareness.

• High population base.

• Manufacturers expanding presence in the region.

Key Players

• 3M Company

• Belimed AG

• Ecolab Inc.

• Fortive (Advanced Sterilization Products)

• Getinge AB

• Matachana Group

• Miele Group

• MMM Group

• Sotera Health LLC

• Steris Plc (Cantel Medical Corporation)

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07453