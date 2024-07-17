$38,616.77+ Million Infection Control Market: Growth, Segmentation, and Key Insights

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infection Control Market Overview
• Market Size & Growth:
• 2020: Valued at $32,613.75 million.
• 2028: Projected to reach $38,616.77 million.
• CAGR: 3.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Infection Causes:

• Microorganisms: Virus, bacteria, fungi, parasites.
• Types of Infections: Stomach, intestinal, lung & respiratory, eye, ear, hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), skin, and sexually transmitted infections.
• Transmission: Cross infection from surfaces, patient skin, equipment, healthcare staff.

Products & Services:
• Sterilization
• Cleaning & disinfection products
• Protective barriers
• Endoscope reprocessing products

Market Drivers:
• Increase in hospital-acquired infections.
• Rise in surgical procedures needing infection control.
• Government awareness programs.
• Growing geriatric population.
• Increase in chronic diseases (diabetes, obesity, cancer, heart, and respiratory disorders).
• Need for sterilization and disinfection in healthcare settings.
• Technological advancements.
• Outsourcing of sterilization services.
• Increased production of medical nonwovens and single-use products due to COVID-19.

Market Restraints:
• Adverse effects of chemical disinfectants.
• Safety concerns regarding reprocessed instruments.

Opportunities:
• Adoption of single-use medical nonwovens and devices.

Impact of COVID-19:
• WHO declared COVID-19 a public health emergency on January 30, 2020.
• Expansion of production capacity by manufacturers.
• Increased demand for protective barrier products and disposable hospital supplies.
• Growth opportunities for infection control product manufacturers.

Infection Control Market Segmentation
• Product & Service:
• Sterilization:
• Products: Heat, low temperature, radiation, other equipment.
• Contract services: Ethylene oxide, e-beam, gamma, others.
• Consumables & accessories: Indicators, packaging.
• Cleaning & Disinfection Products:
• Disinfectants: Wipes, liquids, sprays.
• Disinfectors equipment.
• Protective Barriers:
• Medical nonwoven: Surgical gowns, face masks, coveralls.
• Gloves.
• Endoscope Reprocessing Products.

• End User:
• Hospitals & clinics
• Pharmaceutical & medical device companies
• Others

• Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA

Segment Review
• Product & Service:
• Protective barrier segment is the major revenue contributor.
• Growth driven by increased public hygiene awareness, rise in surgeries, adoption of medical nonwovens, and production of medical nonwoven

products and gloves.

• End User:
• Hospitals & clinics are the major shareholders.
• Growth driven by the volume of surgical procedures, prevalence of HAIs, increase in hospitals & clinics, and the aging population with chronic diseases.

Snapshot of Asia-Pacific Infection Control Market
• Opportunities:
• Rising hospital-acquired infections.
• Adoption of sterilization and disinfection equipment.
• R&D sector development.
• Healthcare reforms and technological advancements.
• Demand for medical nonwoven products.
• Government and non-government funding for infection prevention awareness.
• High population base.

• Manufacturers expanding presence in the region.

Key Players
• 3M Company
• Belimed AG
• Ecolab Inc.
• Fortive (Advanced Sterilization Products)
• Getinge AB
• Matachana Group
• Miele Group
• MMM Group
• Sotera Health LLC
• Steris Plc (Cantel Medical Corporation)

