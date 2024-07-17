Electronic Medical Records Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Electronic Medical Records Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electronic medical records market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $34.81 billion in 2023 to $36.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in healthcare information technology, increased government initiatives, increased demand for digital transformation in healthcare, and the COVID-19 outbreak.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The electronic medical records market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $46.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in healthcare information technology, increased government initiatives, and increased demand for digital transformation in healthcare.

Growth Driver Of The Electronic Medical Records Market

Growth in healthcare information technology is significantly driving the growth of the electronic medical records market in healthcare. Electronic medical records are one of the significant applications that can be created, managed, and accessed by authorized staff within one healthcare organization for providing prompt healthcare services electronically. The rapid growth of electronic medical records adoption needs more development and simpler applications that can be achieved through the advanced IT sector in the healthcare sector.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the electronic medical records market include Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., General Electric Company, Athenahealth, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Epic Systems Corp, eClinicalWorks, CPSI, Intersystems Corporation, AdvancedMD Inc., Innovaccer, Pharm Easy, 1mg, Practo.

The adoption of Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a key trend in the electronic medical records market. NLP creates machines that can comprehend text or voice input and react to it as people do by responding with text or speech of their own. NLP techniques are used in EHRs to capture unstructured data, analyze the grammatical structure, determine the meaning, and summarize the data. As a result, NLP approaches can cut costs, while thoroughly extracting large amounts of data analytics information.

Segments:

1) By Type: Acute, Ambulatory, Post-Acute

2) By Product: Client-Server-Based EHR, Web-Based EHR

3) By Mode of Delivery: Cloud-Based Model, On-Premise Model

4) By Business Models: Licensed Software, Technology Resale, Subscriptions, Professional Services, Managed Services, Other Business Models

5) By Application: E-Prescription, Practice Management, Referral Management, Patient Management, Population Health Management, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the electronic medical records market in 2023.

Electronic Medical Records Market Definition

Electronic medical records refer to a digital version of patient information. The electronic medical record includes organizing, presenting the storing clinical data or documents of patients over long periods interpreting health conditions, placing orders, and providing ongoing care, scheduling, billing, and prescription.

