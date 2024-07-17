Biomass Gasification Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Biomass Gasification Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biomass gasification market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $106.28 billion in 2023 to $116.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, an increase in government investments and the abundant availability of biomass.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The biomass gasification market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $169.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rapid depletion of fossil fuels, increasing construction of new gasification plants, government initiatives for research and development and rising greenhouse gas emissions.

Growth Driver Of The Biomass Gasification Market

The rapid depletion of fossil fuels is expected to support the growth of the biomass gasification market in the forecast period. Fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas are made from decomposing plants and animals. These fuels are considered nonrenewable and contain carbon and hydrogen, which can be burned for energy. To counter the consumption of fossil fuels, governments started focusing on the use of renewable energy sources such as biomass which can lead to the growth of biomass gasification to generate power and biofuels.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the biomass gasification market include Siemens Energy AG, Engie, Andritz, Air Products, Air Liquide, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Thyssenkrupp AG, Xcel Energy Inc., Lahti Energia, Babcock & Wilcox, Shangqiu Haiqi Machinery Equipment, Sedin Engineering Company Ltd., Chanderpur Group, Case Group, GGE Power, EnviTec Biogas AG, First Biogas International AG, Shenzhen Puxin Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Mingshuo Environment Technology Group Co. Ltd., Clarke Energy, Seko Industries Srl, HC Energy, Agraferm Technologies AG, LMS Energy, Sunpower.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the biomass gasification market. Gasification is a process that turns carbonaceous materials derived from biomass or fossil fuels into gases, with nitrogen, carbon monoxide, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide constituting the main fractions. Many companies operating in the biomass gasification market are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the biomass gasification market.

Segments:

1) By Gasifier Type: Moving/Fixed Bed, Fluidized Bed, Entrained And Other Gasifier Types

2) By Source: Solid Biomass, Biogas, Municipal Waste, Liquid Biomass

3) By Application: Chemicals, Liquid Fuels, Power, Gas Fuels

Geographical Insights: Western Europe Leading The Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the biomass gasification market in 2023.

Biomass Gasification Market Definition

Biomass gasification refers to the proven technology pathway that converts biomass to hydrogen and other products without burning through a controlled process including heat, steam, and oxygen. It is a process that will turn carbonaceous materials derived from biomass or fossil fuels into gases, primarily nitrogen, carbon monoxide, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide. Biomass gasification is used to reduce pollution in the soil and water is environmentally beneficial, and produces organic fertilizer.

Biomass Gasification Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Biomass Gasification Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biomass gasification market size, biomass gasification market drivers and trends, biomass gasification market major players, biomass gasification competitors' revenues, biomass gasification market positioning, and biomass gasification market growth across geographies. The biomass gasification market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

