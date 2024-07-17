OKX Ventures Releases Bi-Monthly Investment Report (May-June 2024)

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX , has released its bi-monthly investment report for May-June 2024, highlighting steady progress across multiple fields and maintaining an optimistic outlook on market prospects.



Key Highlights:

Despite economic challenges, the crypto industry shows resilience and growth potential.

Ethereum spot ETF approval and on-chain data indicate positive momentum.

OKX Ventures observes significant developments in Bitcoin Layer-2s, TON ecosystem, and blockchain security.

The report showcases recent investments in innovative projects such as Bedrock, Codatta, GoPlus, and Nubit.

The report emphasizes the importance of infrastructure improvements, ecological project diversity, and enhanced security measures in the crypto space. OKX Ventures reaffirms its commitment to identifying and supporting innovative projects that drive the industry forward.

For more information and to access the full report, please visit the OKX Ventures website .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com