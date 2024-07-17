Global Laser Marking Machine Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Laser Marking Machine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Laser Marking Machine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The laser marking machine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.82 billion in 2023 to $3.05 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of laser marking across end-users, the use of lasers in additive manufacturing, higher penetration of electronic devices, rising automation in industries, and rising adoption of laser technology.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The laser marking machine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for material processing and increased investment in R&D is expected to drive the laser marking machine market. Major trends in the forecast period include a focus on developing innovative laser marking goods, focus on merger and acquisition activity, focus on deploying artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ml) applications, focus on investing in technological advancement focus on collaborations and partnerships.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Laser Marking Machine Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5695&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Laser Marking Machine Market

Increasing demand for material processing across numerous applications, including industrial machinery, automotive, aerospace, and construction, is driving the market for industrial lasers. The need for industrial laser sources is anticipated to rise as a result of the expanding usage of laser systems for material processing, which has several benefits including greater productivity, flexibility, and efficiency.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laser-marking-machine-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the laser marking machine market include Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., TRUMPF Group, IPG Photonics Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Coherent Inc., Videojet Technologies Inc., Trotec Laser GmbH, Universal Laser Systems Inc., Epilog Laser, Novanta Inc., EtchON, Light Mechanics.

3D printing technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the laser marking machine market. 3D printing is becoming more popular as the demand for high productivity, waste reduction, customization, reduced prices, and fewer errors. Industrial lasers would be in demand if 3D-printed machine tool components used selective laser melting and laser metal deposition.

Segments:

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Type: Fiber Laser, CO2 Laser, Green Laser, UV Laser, YAG Laser, Other Types

3) By Application: Machine Tools, Electronics And Microelectronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace, Packaging, Military, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the laser marking machine market in 2023.

Laser Marking Machine Market Definition

Laser marking refers to a permanent process that uses a beam of concentrated light to create a lasting mark on a surface. It utilizes a concentrated beam of light to leave a permanent mark on a surface. A fiber, pulsed, continuous wave, green, or UV laser system is commonly used for laser marking, and it covers a wide range of applications. Laser marking employs no consumables and requires less maintenance than other non-permanent marking procedures like printing or labeling.

Laser Marking Machine Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Laser Marking Machine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on laser marking machine market size, laser marking machine market drivers and trends, laser marking machine market major players, laser marking machine competitors' revenues, laser marking machine market positioning, and laser marking machine market growth across geographies. The laser marking machine market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Laser Technology Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laser-technology-global-market-report

Laser Processing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laser-processing-global-market-report

Industrial Labels Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-labels-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293