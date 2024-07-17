Fresh Meat Packaging Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Fresh Meat Packaging Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Fresh Meat Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fresh meat packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.88 billion in 2023 to $3.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing investments in new plants, increased popularity of seafood, rising preference for biodegradable and reusable packaging, and increased disposable income.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The fresh meat packaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing consumption of meat, rising government investments, and a rise in global population.

Growth Driver Of The Fresh Meat Packaging Market

The increased consumption of meat is contributing to the growth of the fresh meat packaging market. Fresh meat can help to improve health and reduce the chance of microbial contamination, which can create demand for fresh meat packaging.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the fresh meat packaging market include Sealed Air Corp, Amcor PLC, The Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Berry Global Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Crown Holdings, Cascades Inc., Winpak Ltd., Mondi PLC, Bollore Group, Alhamd Exports, WH Group Limited, Farm Suzanne Pvt Ltd., Mirha Exports Pvt. Ltd.

Sustainable packaging is gaining popularity in the fresh meat packaging market. Sustainable packaging is a type of eco-friendly material used to pack products. Consumers are eager to be more sustainable and are preferring packaging made from recycled materials. Companies in the market are introducing products with sustainable packaging to reduce their environmental footprint.

Segments:

1) By Packaging: Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP), Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging (VTP), Multi-layer Shrinkable Packaging, Other Packaging Formats

2) By Meat Type: Beef, Pork, Poultry and Mutton, Seafood, Other Meat types

3) By Material Type: Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), Polyamide (PA), Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Polypropylene (PP), Other Material Types

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the fresh meat packaging market in 2023.

Fresh Meat Packaging Market Definition

Fresh Meat packaging facilitates the extension of shelf-life. It provides efficient transport and increases the storage of meat products by ensuring the fresh and timely distribution of meat products.

Fresh Meat Packaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fresh Meat Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fresh meat packaging market size, fresh meat packaging market drivers and trends, fresh meat packaging market major players, fresh meat packaging competitors' revenues, fresh meat packaging market positioning, and fresh meat packaging market growth across geographies. The fresh meat packaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

