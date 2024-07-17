Global Smart Wearables Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Smart Wearables Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart wearables market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $23.33 billion in 2023 to $26.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, increased internet penetration, increasing millennial population, increase in internet penetration and greater acceptance of smart technologies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The smart wearables market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $37.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing adoption of 5g networks, increasing smart cities, increasing smart cities and internet of things (IoT).

Growth Driver Of The Smart Wearables Market

The increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to propel the growth of the smart wearables market. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a networked system of interconnected computing devices, mechanical and electronic machinery with unique identities (UIDs), and the capacity to transfer data without needing human-to-human or human-to-computer contact. The Internet of Things (IoT) enhances smart wearables by connecting them to the internet, enabling data collection and remote monitoring for fitness tracking, health management, and more.

Smart Wearables Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the smart wearables market include Apple, Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., Xiaomi, Samsung Electronics Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Fossil Group Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Titan, Pebble Technology Corp., BioTelemetry, Inc., Lifesense, Sotera Wireless, Adidas, Microsoft, Nike, Ava, GymWatch, KardiaMobile, Motiv, My Skin Track UV, Owlet, TempTraq, Withings, Bionym, Recon Jet, InteraXon.

Major companies operating in the smart wearables market are focused on developing wearable devices with advanced snapdragon chipsets to gain a competitive edge in the market. Advanced snapdragon chipsets in wearable devices enhance performance and enable features like seamless connectivity, improved battery life, and efficient health tracking.

Smart Wearables Market Segments:

1) By Device Type: Smart Watches, Smart Glasses, Fitness & Wellness Devices, Smart Clothing, Others

2) By Technology: Memory And Storage Technology, Speech And Pattern Recognition Technology, Communication And Networking Technology, Computing Technology, Sensing Technology, Display Technology

3) By Application: Healthcare, Consumer Smart Wearables, Defense, Fitness And Sports, And Enterprise And Industrial Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the smart wearables market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of smart wearables.

Smart Wearables Market Definition

Smart wearables are defined as devices that are integrated with advanced technologies to keep a track of real-time information on activities.

The main devices of smart wearables are smartwatches, smart glasses, fitness and wellness devices, smart clothing and others. Smart clothing is essentially an electronic device that communicates with other connected devices (such as smartphones) as well as the wearer’s body. Smart clothing collects biometric and physical data from the wearer, such as body temperature and heart rate, using a variety of sensors. The sensor-generated data is transferred via Bluetooth to relevant apps on a paired smartphone, where it can be viewed by users. The various technologies of smart wearables are memory and storage technology, speech and pattern recognition technology, communication and networking technology, sensing technology, computing technology, display technology that are used in healthcare, consumer smart wearables, defense, fitness and sports, and enterprise and industrial applications.

Smart Wearables Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Smart Wearables Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart wearables market size, smart wearables market drivers and trends, smart wearables market major players, smart wearables competitors' revenues, smart wearables market positioning, and smart wearables market growth across geographies. The smart wearables market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

