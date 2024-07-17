Global Calcium Peroxide Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Calcium Peroxide Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The calcium peroxide market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.94 billion in 2023 to $3.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in the paper and pulp industries, strong economic growth in emerging markets, expansion in wastewater treatment facilities, and an increase in demand for food grains.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The calcium peroxide market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in the paper and pulp industries, strong economic growth in emerging markets, expansion in wastewater treatment facilities, and an increase in demand for food grains.

Growth Driver Of The Calcium Peroxide Market

The rise in the oral healthcare industry is expected to propel the growth calcium peroxide market. Oral hygiene is the practice of keeping one's mouth clean and free from disease and other problems by regular brushing of the teeth and cleaning between the teeth. The rising frequency of dental disorders, the increasing number of practicing dentists on a global scale, and technical developments in oral care products are the primary drivers driving the oral healthcare market. Calcium peroxide is used as a whitening agent in oral care products which helps the tooth enamel renewing the teeth while they are being whitened.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the calcium peroxide market include Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, Shangyu Jiehua Chemical Co. Ltd., American Elements, STP Chem Solutions Co. Ltd., Carus Group Inc., LobaChemie Pct.Ltd., Kingsfield Inc., Nikunj Chemicals, Kanto Chemical Co. Inc., Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd., Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Inc.

Companies operating in the calcium peroxide market are focusing on investing in production expansion to gain competitive expansion and increase market share.

Segments:

1) By Grade: Food, Industrial

2) By Application: Seed Disinfectant, Bleaching Agent, Dough Conditioner, Oxidizing Agent, Intermediary Chemicals, Other Applications

3) By End-User Industry: Food And Beverage, Agriculture, Mining, Paper And Pulp, Other End-User Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the calcium peroxide market in 2023.

Calcium Peroxide Market Definition

Calcium peroxide refers to an inorganic compound with the formula CaO2. Calcium peroxide is an industrial chemical formed when calcium salts and hydrogen peroxide are combined. Calcium peroxide is almost insoluble in water, but when it comes into touch with it, it hydrolyses and releases oxygen. When calcium peroxide is exposed to acid, it decomposes into hydrogen peroxide. It has superior oxidizing agent properties, making it suited for usage in agricultural sectors to maintain soil quality and produce productivity.

Calcium Peroxide Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Calcium Peroxide Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on calcium peroxide market size, calcium peroxide market drivers and trends, calcium peroxide market major players, calcium peroxide competitors' revenues, calcium peroxide market positioning, and calcium peroxide market growth across geographies. The calcium peroxide market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

