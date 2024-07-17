Smart Insulin Pens Global Market 2024 To Reach $0.13 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.4%

Smart Insulin Pens Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart insulin pens market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.1 billion in 2023 to $0.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in diabetes prevalence, strong economic growth in emerging markets, increased geriatric population, increased healthcare expenditure and public health insurance reforms.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The smart insulin pens market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increase in disease burden, government initiatives and technological enhancements.

Growth Driver Of The Smart Insulin Pens Market

The increasing global diabetic population is expected to propel the growth of the smart insulin pen market going forward. The diabetic population refers to individuals who have been diagnosed with diabetes; a chronic medical condition characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose. Smart insulin pens improve diabetes management by offering precise insulin dosage tracking, reminders, and data integration, enhancing treatment adherence and overall glycemic control for individuals with diabetes.

Smart Insulin Pens Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the smart insulin pens market include Companion Medical, Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Diamesco Co. Ltd., Digital Medics Pvt Ltd., Bigfoot Biomedical, Diabnext, Insulet Corporation, Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device Co. Ltd., Sanofi India, Becton Dickinson, Roche.

Major companies operating in the smart insulin pens market are increasing their focus on introducing user-friendly insulin pens such as, the NovoPen 6 and the NovoPen Echo Plus to maximize revenue in the market. NovoPen 6 and NovoPen Echo Plus are insulin self-injection pens that automatically record insulin dosing information about each injection.

Smart Insulin Pens Market Segments:

1) By Type: First Generation Pens, Second Generation Pens

2) By Usability: Prefilled, Reusable

3) By Application: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes

4) By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the smart insulin pens market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of smart insulin pens.

Smart Insulin Pens Market Definition

Smart insulin pens are insulin delivery devices that keep track of the volume, time, and type of dosage. These devices may also perform tasks such as generating reports to be shared with healthcare professionals.

