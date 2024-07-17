Chlorinated Paraffin Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Chlorinated Paraffin Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow from $2.12 billion in 2023 to $2.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chlorinated paraffin market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.12 billion in 2023 to $2.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for PVC, increased partnerships and collaborations, supportive government initiatives, and easy availability of raw materials.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The chlorinated paraffin market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in the manufacturing sector, increasing demand for automobiles, an increase in investments, and increasing demand from the construction sector. Major trends in the forecast period include a focus on collaborating with other companies for their market growth and product expansion, a focus on mergers and acquisitions to acquire more production capabilities, and a focus on increasing investments and expanding product portfolios.

Growth Driver Of The Chlorinated Paraffin Market

The increasing demand for the usage of PVC pipes and flooring is expected to drive the growth of the chlorinated paraffin market. Chlorinated paraffin is used as a secondary plasticizer for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes, cables, paints, flexible CPVC pipes, and flooring, which are used in the construction industry.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the chlorinated paraffin market include INOVYN, Grasim Industries Limited, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., JSC Kaustik, Dover Chemical Corporation, LEUNA-Tenside GmbH, Altair Chimica SpA, NCP Chlorchem, Guangzhou Jiangyan Chemical Co Ltd., KLJ Group, Flow-Tech Group of Industries, Handy Chemical Corporation Ltd., Huaxia Chemical Factory, East Huge Dragon Chemical, Fuyang Jingcheng Chemical, Wenxian Sanxing Chemical, Jiaozuo Houji Chemical.

The launch of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics is one of the key trends in the chlorinated paraffin market. PCR plastic is recycled from the plastics and then sterilized and (PP) polypropylene is made from the polymerization of propene monomer packages. Major companies are focusing on sustainable packaging to attract more consumers and survive in the competitive business environment.

Segments:

1) By Product: Short Chain, Medium Chain, Long Chain

2) By Application: Lubricating Additives, Plastic Additives, Flame Retardants, Metal Working Fluids, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Paint And Coatings, Manufacturing, Plastics, Rubber, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the chlorinated paraffin market in 2023.

Chlorinated Paraffin Market Definition

The chlorinated paraffin is a straight-chain hydrocarbons that have been chlorinated. Chlorinated paraffin is manufactured by chlorinating paraffin parts obtained from petroleum distillation. These are complex mixtures of polychlorinated n-alkanes that are generally used as a plasticizer in manufacturing PVC compounds like PVC flooring cables, wires cloth coatings, and lubricants.

