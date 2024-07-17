Stem Cell Therapy Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stem cell therapy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.43 billion in 2023 to $7.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, a rise in funding from governments and private organizations, rapid growth in emerging markets, an increase in investments in cell and gene therapies, surge in healthcare expenditure, and an increase in pharmaceutical r&d expenditure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The stem cell therapy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing government support, rapid increase in the aging population, rising research and development spending, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Growth Driver Of The Stem Cell Therapy Market

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases contributed to the growth of the stem cell therapy market. Long working hours, limited physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases among people, thus driving the need for stem cell therapy. According to a United Nations article, by 2030, the proportion of global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% of total deaths. The global burden of chronic diseases is expected to reach about 60%. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the stem cell therapy market growth.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the stem cell therapy market include Smith & Nephew PLC, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Takara Bio Inc., MEDIPOST Co., Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Catalent, Inc., Pharmicell Co., Ltd., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., Pluristem Technologies Ltd., Becton Dickinson Private Limited, Stem Cell Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Cordlife India Pvt. Ltd., Lifecell International Pvt. Ltd., Stemcyte India Therapeutics Private Limited, Stempeutics Research Private Limited, Reelabs Private Limited, Anterogen Co.

The companies in the stem cell therapy market are increasingly investing in strategic partnerships. A strategic partnership is a mutually beneficial agreement between two companies that do not compete directly with each other.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Segments:

1) By Type: Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy, Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

2) By Cell Source: Adult Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Embryonic Stem Cells

3) By Application: Musculoskeletal Disorders and Wounds & Injuries, Cancer, Autoimmune Disorders, Others

4) By End-Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Centers, Others.

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the stem cell therapy market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of stem cell therapy.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Definition

Stem cell therapy refers to a form of regenerative medicine that uses stem cells or their byproducts to stimulate the body's natural repair process in damaged, malfunctioning, or wounded tissue. It is the next step in the transplantation of organs, replacing donor organs—which are scarce—with cells.

Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on stem cell therapy market size, stem cell therapy market drivers and trends, stem cell therapy market major players, stem cell therapy competitors' revenues, stem cell therapy market positioning, and stem cell therapy market growth across geographies. The stem cell therapy market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



