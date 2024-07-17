Controlled Release Fertilizer Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.89 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.3%

Controlled Release Fertilizer Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The controlled release fertilizer market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.14 billion in 2023 to $3.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to strong economic growth in emerging markets, a rise in demand for agricultural products, a rise in demand for a vegan diet, and an increase in organic food demand.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The controlled release fertilizer market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of modern agriculture practices, an increasing population, rising government initiatives, and robust research and development activities.

Growth Driver Of The Controlled Release Fertilizer Market

The increasing adoption of modern agriculture practices is significantly driving the growth of the controlled-release fertilizer market. Modern agriculture is an expanding approach to agricultural inventions and farming practices that assist farmers in boosting efficiency and minimizing the number of natural resources needed to meet the world's food, fuel, and fiber demands, such as water, land, and energy. Controlled-release fertilizers examine precision fertilizer applications utilizing the 4-R the right amount of fertilizer at the right time to the right plant at the right stage of growth.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the controlled release fertilizer market include Yara International ASA, Kingenta, Nutrien Ltd., ICL Group, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A, Jcam Agri, Helena chemical company, Haifa Chemicals, Compo Expert GMbh, Nufarm Ltd., Sunpalm Australia, Hebei Woze Wufeng Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Hebei Sanyuanjiuqi Fertilizer Co. Ltd., Haifa Group, China BlueChemical Ltd., CF Industries, Borealis, Fertilore, HELM IBÉRICA SA.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the controlled-release fertilizer market. Major companies operating in the controlled-release fertilizer sector are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their position.

Segments:

1) By Type: Slow Release, Nitrogen Stabilizers, Coated And Encapsulated

2) By Form: Liquid, Granular, Powder

3) By Application: Foliar, Fertigation, Soil, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Grains And Cereals, Pulses And Oilseeds, Commercial Crops, Fruits And Vegetables, Turf And Ornamentals, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the controlled release fertilizer market in 2023.

Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Definition

Controlled-release fertilizers (CRFs) are granular fertilizer particles covered with a resin or polymer that limits moisture contact and serves to dissolve the fertilizer particles, allowing the fertilizer to be released gradually over time. The controlled-release fertilizers are highly advantageous for agriculture, silviculture, and horticulture.

Controlled Release Fertilizer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Controlled Release Fertilizer Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on controlled release fertilizer market size, controlled release fertilizer market drivers and trends, controlled release fertilizer market major players, controlled release fertilizer competitors' revenues, controlled release fertilizer market positioning, and controlled release fertilizer market growth across geographies. The controlled release fertilizer market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

