The Kiwa Initiative announces new contribution from Australia and launches new call for regional projects to strengthen climate resilience in the Pacific

Noumea, New Caledonia, July 15th, 2024

Today, the Kiwa Initiative – Nature-based Solutions (NbS) for climate resilience, launches a new call for regional projects (including at least two of the 18 eligible Pacific Island countries and/or territories), which will be open from 15 July to 15 December 2024. Authorities, public institutions and organisations present in the Pacific Islands are invited to submit project proposals that will contribute to the adaptation of ecosystems, communities and economies to climate change. To date, 22 Kiwa projects are underway in 16 Pacific Island countries and territories: five regional projects and 17 local projects. Local projects are managed by the Oceania regional office of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN-ORO).

Managed by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the Kiwa Initiative aims to build both local and national capacities, and promote responsive approaches to social vulnerability and gender inequality to adapt to climate change. The Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) and the Pacific Community (SPC) are Kiwa implementing partners and collaborate to provide support by assisting the 18 eligible Pacific Island countries and territories in building their capacity to access Kiwa Initiative funding through informative sessions, technical advice, and assistance, as well as supporting regional project identification, development, implementation, monitoring, and reporting.

A renewed commitment from Australia

The Kiwa Initiative is honoured to announce that an additional financing contribution from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) of Australia will enable funding for more Kiwa projects, provide greater technical assistance, and foster stronger regional cooperation.

Launched in 2020 with EUR 31 million, the Kiwa Initiative funded by the European Union (EU), Agence Française de Développement (AFD), Global Affairs Canada (GAC), Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and New Zealand Ministry of ForeignAffairs and Trade (MFAT) will now be endowed with a total of EUR 77 million, thanks to this new contribution from Australia (AUD 3 million).

Ms Annelise Young, Consul-General of Australia to New Caledonia, stated: “Climate change is the single greatest threat to the livelihoods, security and wellbeing of the peoples of the Pacific, and we have heard the call to take action. Australia’s additional contribution of AUD 3 million represents a doubling of our earlier commitment, amounting to a total of AUD 6 million. This increase is a reflection of Australia’s commitment in the region alongside France, the European Union, New Zealand and Canada.”

This unique coalition of donors demonstrates its commitment to climate change adaptation and biodiversity in one of the regions most affected by climate impacts.

A new call for regional projects

The Kiwa Initiative launches a news call for regional projects. This call for regional projects aims to implement NbS projects for climate change adaptation in the Pacific while mainstreaming gender equality and a human-rights-based approach. This call is open from 15 July to 15 December 2024.

Regional projects must involve at least two of the 18 eligible countries and/or territories, with a budget ranging from EUR 1.5 million to EUR 5 million.

The project implementation period may not exceed three and half years (3,5 years), with an indicative starting date estimated by early 2026. The project implementation period cannot end later than mid-2029.

• Eligible Pacific Island countries and territories

Federated States of Micronesia – Fiji – French Polynesia – Kiribati – Nauru – New Caledonia – Niue – Marshall Islands – Palau – Papua New Guinea – Solomon Islands – Samoa – Timor-Leste – Tokelau – Tonga – Tuvalu – Vanuatu – Wallis-and-Futuna

• Who can apply?

 National and local authorities.

 Public bodies and institutions present in one of the 18 eligible countries and territories.

 Regional organisations* (Council of Regional Organisations of the Pacific, CROP) recognised by Pacific Island countries and territories - * for project ideas submitted by SPC and SPREP, please contact the SPC and SPREP Kiwa focal points.

 International and national NGOs.

Projects led by regional or international organisations must demonstrate their clear alignment and contribution to the implementation of relevant regional, national and local policies (on climate change adaptation and biodiversity conservation, but not only) and must involve local stakeholders.

• How to apply?

The Terms of Reference of this 2024 Call for regional projects can be downloaded from https://kiwainitiative.org/en/submit-your-project



The concept note template is also available online and must be submitted via email to [email protected] no later than Sunday, 15 December 2024 (11:59 pm Noumea time, UTC+11).

• Need assistance?

Regional project proponents can benefit from technical support provided by Kiwa implementing partners, with key information requests to be sent before 25 November 2024 to:

- the Pacific Community (SPC), Ms Rebecca STIRNEMANN: [email protected], and

- the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), Ms Mathilde KRAFT: [email protected]

Additionally, online webinars for proponents will be organised in English, with simultaneous French translation provided by SPC and SPREP. Save the dates, and please register in advance!

Introduction talk on the Kiwa Initiative regional grants

https://spc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5j4wI5A7R92Tpca67dAEKA

Wednesday, July 24th

at 12:00 PM (UTC+12)



Deep dive into Kiwa Initiative grant applications

https://spc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u2UNHSmhQz-jYObUPyOd3Q

Wednesday, August 21st

at 12:00 PM (UTC+12)

All information regarding the 2024 Call for regional projects is available at https://kiwainitiative.org/en/submit-your-project

About the Kiwa Initiative - The Kiwa Initiative - Nature-based Solutions (NbS) for Climate Resilience aims to build the resilience of Pacific Island ecosystems, communities and economies to climate change through NbS by protecting, sustainably managing and restoring biodiversity. It is based on simplified access to funding for climate change adaptation and biodiversity conservation actions for local and national governments, civil society and regional organisations in Pacific Island Countries and Territories. The Initiative is funded by the European Union, Agence française de développement (AFD), Global Affairs Canada (GAC), Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT). It has established partnerships with the Pacific Community (SPC), the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) and the Oceania Regional Office of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN - ORO). For more information: www.kiwainitiative.org

About the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) - SPREP is the regional coordinating organisation for the protection and sustainable development of the Pacific island environment. www.sprep.org

About the Pacific Community (SPC) - The Pacific Community has been supporting sustainable development in the Pacific, through science, knowledge and innovation since 1947. It is the principal intergovernmental organisation in the region, owned and governed by its 27 member countries and territories. www.spc.int

