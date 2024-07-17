Electro Scan Inc. Wins 7th Major Project in the State of New York for Lead Water Service Line Detection

California-based Electro Scan Inc. has announced its 7th contract with water systems in the New York State to conduct comprehensive lead pipe detection projects.

Locating Buried Lead Pipes Has Now Been Made Easy and Non-Destructive Using Patented Products from Electro Scan Inc.

The US EPA requires all 50,000 drinking water system providers to inventory both utility-owned and private property-owned water service lines.

This week the City of Oneonta approved Electro Scan's $935,000 proposal to conduct a Lead Water Service Lateral Inspection and Inventory Services.