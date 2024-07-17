Electro Scan Inc. Wins 7th Major Project in the State of New York for Lead Water Service Line Detection
California-based Electro Scan Inc. has announced its 7th contract with water systems in the New York State to conduct comprehensive lead pipe detection projects.
Locating Buried Lead Pipes Has Now Been Made Easy and Non-Destructive Using Patented Products from Electro Scan Inc.
The US EPA requires all 50,000 drinking water system providers to inventory both utility-owned and private property-owned water service lines.
This week the City of Oneonta approved Electro Scan's $935,000 proposal to conduct a Lead Water Service Lateral Inspection and Inventory Services.
City of Oneonta, New York Approves Electro Scan's $935,000 Proposal for Lead Water Service Lateral Inspection and Inventory Services
"Water systems have experienced diminishing results from reviewing paper-based as-built drawings, maps, and records," stated Mike App, Executive Vice President, Electro Scan Inc.
"As a result, it is time to assess all the unknown pipe materials of water service lines in the field to accurately certify drinking water pipes are lead-free," continued App.
California-based Electro Scan Inc. and its patented SWORDFISH machine-intelligent technology is the only commercially available solution capable of determining one or more pipe materials used for buried water pipes, without the need to dig or excavate.
New York water systems adopting Electro Scan's SWORDFISH lead detection products and services, include:
• Bard College, Dutchess County, 100 Buildings
• City of Batavia, Genesee County, Population 15,459
• City of Little Falls, Herkimer County, Population 9,094
• City of Potsdam, St. Lawrence County, Population 15,322
• City of Oneonta, Genesee County, Population 15,518
• Town of Warwick, Orange County, Population 6,574
• Village of Ilion, Herkimer County, Population 7,621
Earlier this week, the City of Baltimore, Maryland issued its formal Notice to Proceed with Electro Scan Inc.'s $7.6 million. contract for Scanned Buried Lead Pipe Detection Services.
Next week, Electro Scan Services begins its survey of water service lines at Bard College, New York, in addition to conducting a survey of its first elementary school in the State of California – where a disadvantaged community school has experienced high lead readings, without finding any lead sources, and students unable to drink clean potable water.
A key advantage of Electro Scan technology is having the ability to deliver unambiguous and unbiased results that can certify lead-free water pipes.
Expected requirements of the upcoming EPA's Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) legislation, water systems will need to validate inventory declarations, in addition to verifying pipe materials that are contested by ratepayers.
Preliminary inventories of all utility-owned and customer-owned water service pipe materials by over 50,000 U.S. water systems are due to be submitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by October 16, 2024 (in about 90 days), with the majority of water service lines expected to be designated as UNKNOWN PIPE MATERIALS.
Water systems are expected to have 3 or more years to certify their water lines are lead-free or risk mandated replacement over a ten-year period.
ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.
Founded in 2011, Electro Scan Inc. is headquartered in Sacramento, California, USA, and is a leading international supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment and quality assurance products and services for the water, sewer, and oil & gas markets. The company designs, develops, and markets proprietary equipment and delivers technical field services using its SaaS-based cloud application that automatically locates, measures, and reports leaks and water service line pipe materials, including lead pipes. The company's products and professional services detect buried lead water services on a house-by-house basis; typically not found or confirmed by legacy inspection methods.
SWORDFISH Curbside Pipe Entry