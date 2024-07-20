New Book "25 Years of Hell" Sheds Light on New York State Prison System
A Gripping Memoir Revealing the Realities of New York State's Prison SystemUNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Cutis Brown, a lifelong resident of Elmira, NY, and seasoned New York State Correctional Officer, announces the release of his poignant memoir, "25 Years of Hell" This compelling work offers a rare insider's perspective on the realities faced by black correctional officers within the New York State prison system.
Born and raised in Elmira, Curtis embarked on a diverse journey that encompassed both military service and a career in civil service before becoming a correctional officer. His dedication to community service, including coaching youth sports and volunteering with local organizations, reflects his commitment to making a positive impact beyond his professional duties.
The motivation behind "25 Years of Hell" stems from Curtis' personal experiences of injustice and systemic issues within the prison system. "The treatment I received during my tenure exposed me to 25 years of challenges that were often rooted in hate, racism, and a disregard for human decency," Curtis Brown explains. His desire to unveil the hidden realities of prison life, often shielded from public view, fueled his writing.
Inspired by figures like Joe Madison, whose advocacy resonated deeply, Curtis’ embarked on a mission to provoke thought and action. "What you going to do about it," a phrase championed by Madison, encapsulates the urgency behind Curtis' narrative – a call to move beyond passive awareness to demand substantive change.
Through this book Curtis Brown offers readers an intimate portrayal of life within New York's correctional facilities, challenging them to consider whether current practices align with societal values. He hopes the book sparks dialogue and prompts readers to question the status quo, fostering a collective push towards reform and justice.
"This book isn't just my story; it's a call to action," says Curtis Brown. "I want readers to understand what really happens behind those walls and to join me in advocating for a more humane and just prison system."
Curtis Brown currently resides in Elmira, NY, with his family. Beyond his career in department of corrections that is civil service, he has been actively involved in coaching youth sports and volunteering in various community initiatives. "25 Years of Hell" is his debut book.
